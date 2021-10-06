Sand Springs COVID cases decline again, but deaths rise for 11th-straight week

Active COVID-19 infections in the city of Sand Springs declined for the fourth-straight week, but the city reported one or more additional deaths for the 11th-consecutive reporting period, data show.
For the seven-day period ending Oct. 6, the city reported 100 active infections, a decrease of 23 from the previous period, according to data from the state Health Department released Wednesday by the City Manager’s Office.
But one additional death in the current reporting period brings the city’s pandemic death toll to 95.
The last time the city went a week without reporting a death from COVID-19 was for the seven-day period ending July 21, when the collective death toll hovered at 72 for three consecutive weeks, data indicate.
Twelve of the city’s 95 deaths have come since the reporting period that started at the beginning of September.
Across the metro area, every municipality except Glenpool — which went unchanged — saw a decline in current active COVID infections. But similarly, every city except Glenpool reported additional deaths for the period.
Overall, active infections in the metro area fell by 739 cases for the seven-day period ending Oct. 6, but 54 additional deaths were reported.
Federal data released Wednesday show that Oklahoma ranks among the 10 worst states for per-capita deaths in the previous seven days.
Oklahoma's death rate — 6.6 deaths per 100,000 residents — is more than twice the national average of three deaths per 100,000 people.
Local, state and federal health officials continue to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the best way to avoid contracting the virus or, at least, to mitigate any symptoms.
All available vaccines provide good protection against the virus’ delta variant, but vaccinated people are still encouraged to take precautions to reduce transmission.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says all people, regardless of vaccination status, should wear masks indoors in areas of high transmission.
Health officials urge residents who haven’t yet been vaccinated to talk with their primary care physicians about their specific concerns about the vaccine.
People who have been vaccinated and still suffer a breakthrough infection most often have less-severe illness.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination, visit vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
Tulsa World Staff Writer Corey Jones contributed to this story.