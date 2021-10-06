Sand Springs COVID cases decline again, but deaths rise for 11th-straight week

Active COVID-19 infections in the city of Sand Springs declined for the fourth-straight week, but the city reported one or more additional deaths for the 11th-consecutive reporting period, data show.

For the seven-day period ending Oct. 6, the city reported 100 active infections, a decrease of 23 from the previous period, according to data from the state Health Department released Wednesday by the City Manager’s Office.

But one additional death in the current reporting period brings the city’s pandemic death toll to 95.

The last time the city went a week without reporting a death from COVID-19 was for the seven-day period ending July 21, when the collective death toll hovered at 72 for three consecutive weeks, data indicate.

Twelve of the city’s 95 deaths have come since the reporting period that started at the beginning of September.

Across the metro area, every municipality except Glenpool — which went unchanged — saw a decline in current active COVID infections. But similarly, every city except Glenpool reported additional deaths for the period.

Overall, active infections in the metro area fell by 739 cases for the seven-day period ending Oct. 6, but 54 additional deaths were reported.