Sand Springs COVID cases decline again, and no new deaths are reported

COVID-19 infections for the Tulsa metro area continue to trend downward this week, and new deaths are on the decline, too, according to state health data.
Numbers compiled by the Oklahoma State Department of Health and provided Wednesday by Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter’s office indicate that 37 additional deaths were reported across the metro area, but only the city of Tulsa proper saw a double-digit increase in deaths.
Sand Springs was one of three Tulsa-area municipalities to see no additional deaths for the week, so its pandemic death toll remains at 120.
Sapulpa and Owasso also reported no additional deaths, according to the state.
Active infections in Sand Springs were down by 131 this week, to 67 current cases from 198 a week earlier, the data show.
That equates to a current infection rate of 0.34%, the lowest it has been in the city since around the first of December.
The total infection rate — meaning the percentage of Sand Springs residents who have ever been reported as being infected with COVID-19 — is 40.97%, the data show.
Federal mask guidelines to change
Meanwhile, the CDC is expected to significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines on Friday, sources say.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday will announce a change to the metrics it uses to determine whether to recommend face coverings, shifting from looking at COVID-19 case counts to a more holistic view of risk from the coronavirus to a community.
Under current guidelines, masks are recommended for people residing in communities of substantial or high transmission — roughly 95% of U.S. counties, according to the latest data.
The new metrics will still consider caseloads but will also take into account hospitalizations and local hospital capacity, which have been markedly improved during the emergence of the omicron variant.
That strain is highly transmissible, but indications are that it is less severe than earlier strains, particularly for people who are fully vaccinated and boosted.
Under the new guidelines, the vast majority of Americans will no longer live in areas where indoor masking in public is recommended, based on current data.
The new policy comes as the Biden administration moves to shift its focus to preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19, rather than all instances of infection, as part of a strategy adjustment for a new “phase" in the response as the virus becomes endemic.
The two people familiar with the change spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the CDC's action before the announcement.
The change comes as nearly all U.S. states that had put in place indoor mask-wearing mandates for the winter omicron surge are letting them lapse as cases have precipitously dropped nationwide.
Some have eliminated the mandates entirely, while others have kept mask-wearing requirements in place for schools and medical facilities.
It was not immediately clear how the new CDC guidance would affect U.S. federal mandates requiring face coverings on public transportation.