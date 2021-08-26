Sand Springs' COVID cases continue to decline, but deaths rise by 2

Active COVID-19 cases were down in all but one of Tulsa County’s 10 largest cities and towns for the week ending Aug. 25, but each of the 10 saw additional COVID deaths, data show.

Sand Springs saw a decrease of 37 active cases, the second week in a row the city’s case total has fallen, but the city also reported two additional deaths, bringing its pandemic total to 81, records show.

Collinsville was the only one of the 10 municipalities to see an increase in active COVID-19 cases, with its tally rising by two for the week.

As a whole, the metro area was down 439 active cases but recorded 45 additional deaths, state Health Department data indicate.

“It is great that almost all communities saw a decrease in cases, but it is very troublesome that we saw the large increase in deaths,” Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter said Wednesday. “We still highly encourage people to seek out vaccinations, including booster shots for those with compromised immune systems.”

Carter also lamented that poison control centers across the country are reporting increased cases of people trying to treat COVID-19 with ivermectin, a broad-spectrum antiparasitic medication for livestock that is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use in humans.