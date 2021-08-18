 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sand Springs' COVID case numbers see first decline since June 2
0 Comments

Sand Springs' COVID case numbers see first decline since June 2

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Active COVID-19 infections in Sand Springs for the week ending Aug. 18 were down 29 cases from the previous week, but 1 additional death of a local resident from the virus was recorded, according to City Manager Mike Carter.

It’s the first time since June 2 that the city’s active case count has declined.

The latest death brings the city’s total since the beginning of the pandemic to 79, data show. There are 22 active infections in Sand Springs.

“We still highly encourage people to seek out vaccinations, including booster shots for those with compromised immune systems,” Carter said Wednesday. “I would also remind everyone that the lasting effects on people who survive COVID can be daunting, but vaccinations can lessen the effects of infection.

“Please also wear a mask if you cannot socially distance from others,” he said.

news@sandspringsleader.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News