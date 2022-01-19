Sand Springs’ COVID-19 infections rise by 341; 3 new deaths reported

But the next two greatest increases in deaths were in the much smaller municipalities of Sand Springs, with three, and Collinsville, with two.

Bixby and Owasso recorded one new death each.

The current infection rate gives a glimpse of just how severe of an impact the omicron variant is having on communities.

For example, in Sand Springs, the current infection rate is 3.73%. That means nearly four out of every 100 people currently have COVID-19.

Four out of every 100 is the same as one out of every 25 – which is pretty close to the number of people found in a typical classroom or Sunday school group.

In Collinsville, the current infection rate is nearly double Sand Springs’, at 6.51%. That means nearly seven out of every 100 people – in the town of 7,000 residents – has COVID-19.

Collinsville also leads the Tulsa area in the percentage of its residents who have died of COVID, at 0.93%, although Sand Springs is second, at 0.56%.