Sand Springs’ COVID-19 infections rise by 341; 3 new deaths reported

Sand Springs’ COVID-19 infections rose by 341 cases in the past week, according to data released Wednesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health and shared by City Manager Mike Carter’s office.
And for the first time since Dec. 1, according to the state, more Sand Springs residents have succumbed to COVID-19. The city’s pandemic death toll rose by three, to 112.
The number of new infections was just shy of the previous week’s entire case count of 399, the data show.
That brings the city’s current total case count to 740, records indicate.
COVID-19 infections were up by triple digits or more in every single Tulsa County municipality, according to the state Health Department.
For the first time, every single one of Tulsa County's 42 reportable ZIP codes is in the Tulsa Health Department's worst dark red color denoting "extremely severe risk" of COVID spread. One Tulsa County ZIP code, 74117, has so few residents that the Health Department does not report its rate of spread.
Across the county, infections were up by 6,871 cases, with 26 new deaths in the past week.
Thirteen of those deaths were in Tulsa proper, and six were in Broken Arrow, the largest municipalities in the county.
But the next two greatest increases in deaths were in the much smaller municipalities of Sand Springs, with three, and Collinsville, with two.
Bixby and Owasso recorded one new death each.
The current infection rate gives a glimpse of just how severe of an impact the omicron variant is having on communities.
For example, in Sand Springs, the current infection rate is 3.73%. That means nearly four out of every 100 people currently have COVID-19.
Four out of every 100 is the same as one out of every 25 – which is pretty close to the number of people found in a typical classroom or Sunday school group.
In Collinsville, the current infection rate is nearly double Sand Springs’, at 6.51%. That means nearly seven out of every 100 people – in the town of 7,000 residents – has COVID-19.
Collinsville also leads the Tulsa area in the percentage of its residents who have died of COVID, at 0.93%, although Sand Springs is second, at 0.56%.
The two towns are also in the top three for Tulsa-area total infection rates, which means how many residents have ever tested positive for COVID-19. In Sand Springs, it’s 33.59%, or one in three, and in Collinsville it’s 65.87%, or nearly two out of every three people.
It’s important to note not only that these numbers are among the highest in the area but also how quickly they’re climbing.
One week earlier, Sand Springs’ total infection rate was 31% and Collinsville’s was 61%.
Areawide, infections jumped to 18,104 this week from 11,233 the previous week, an increase of 61%, Wednesday’s data show.
Statewide, Oklahoma's seven-day moving average of daily new cases is at a record 11,118 — a whopping 161% above the record, set last January, of 4,256. The case count average is 55% more than a week ago (7,185) and 223% up from two weeks ago (3,440).
Interim Health Commissioner Keith Reed noted that case counts underestimate the true spread of the disease in the community because of so much at-home testing and individuals with no-to-minor symptoms not seeking PCR tests, the numbers of which are reported.
Reed said he's heard that there might be three to eight unreported cases for every confirmed case. During the first surge, he said, antibody testing in Oklahoma indicated that a 3-to-1 ratio was appropriate.
However, the original SARS-CoV-2 strain wasn't nearly as transmissible as the omicron variant, he said.
The number of statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations reported Wednesday surpassed the delta variant wave's peak, with Oklahoma rapidly climbing into the top 10 worst states in four key pandemic metrics monitored by the federal government.
