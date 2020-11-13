Sand Springs couple looking for answers in pet llama's death

A Sand Springs couple is looking for help in finding who killed their pet llama early Thursday morning.

Ken and Tracie Taylor found Ranger, a 6-year-old llama, dead after suffering a fatal gunshot wound on their property near Dip Creek Road. The Taylors are offering $1,000 for anybody who can provide information that will lead to an arrest and prosecution.

“We’re hoping somebody will be honest and come forward and give us the information,” Ken said. “The thing is we don’t want it to happen to somebody else.”

The incident is particularly concerning because the area surrounding the property is well populated with livestock and Rockin’ Ridgway Ranch, which includes a variety of exotic animals, is nearby.

Ranger was popular to those around the property as well.

Taylor said students at nearby Keystone Elementary regularly interacted with the playful llama every day before and after school.

“We didn’t realize how big an impact he had on that community out there,” Taylor said. “We appreciate all of the people who have reached out by calling or texting or stopping by. Some of them have even offered to contribute to the reward.”