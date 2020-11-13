Sand Springs couple looking for answers in pet llama's death

A Sand Springs couple is looking for help in finding who killed their pet llama early Thursday morning.
Ken and Tracie Taylor found Ranger, a 6-year-old llama, dead after suffering a fatal gunshot wound on their property near Dip Creek Road. The Taylors are offering $1,000 for anybody who can provide information that will lead to an arrest and prosecution.
“We’re hoping somebody will be honest and come forward and give us the information,” Ken said. “The thing is we don’t want it to happen to somebody else.”
The incident is particularly concerning because the area surrounding the property is well populated with livestock and Rockin’ Ridgway Ranch, which includes a variety of exotic animals, is nearby.
Ranger was popular to those around the property as well.
Taylor said students at nearby Keystone Elementary regularly interacted with the playful llama every day before and after school.
“We didn’t realize how big an impact he had on that community out there,” Taylor said. “We appreciate all of the people who have reached out by calling or texting or stopping by. Some of them have even offered to contribute to the reward.”
Ranger and Nick, one of Taylor’s bulls, were best friends, according to Taylor. When Taylor arrived to check on Ranger following the incident Thursday morning, he said Nick and several other cattle had circled around the llama.
“It’s like they were mourning his death,” he said.
Taylor said Ranger was shot in his left, front shoulder. Taylor noted he could put his thumb through the wound, which made him believe the shooter must have used a large caliber bullet and could have been planning the incident in advance.
“It’s tragic, unnecessary, senseless,” Taylor said.
Along with local police, Taylor said he has reached out to the Oklahoma Wildlife Department and Oklahoma Alliance for Animals.
If anybody has any information regarding the incident, they are asked to contact the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.
