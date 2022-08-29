Sand Springs council welcomes 4 new firefighters, bids chief farewell

Last week’s City Council meeting was a celebration of beginnings and endings for the Sand Springs Fire Department as four new firefighters were administered their oaths of office and the council honored retiring Fire Chief Justin Hall.

The new firefighters — Logan Kinard, Alex Ross, Taylor Smith, and Sara Wofford — recited the oath administered by Municipal Judge Tom Askew.

Hall told the council that the four had recently completed their training but that, in reality, the education is ongoing.

The firefighters finished 160 hours of initial training and have been undergoing on-the-job training since then.

That effort will continue for the next two years before they will be able to be classified at the Firefighter II level, he said.

Hall, however, will not be present to witness their maturation. The department’s chief for only 11 months, he announced Aug. 11 that he would retire at the end of this month.

He said then that he has accepted a job in the private sector, but he declined to be specific.

Mayor James Spoon presented a proclamation at the council meeting last Monday honoring Hall for his service to the city.

Hall, who has been with the Fire Department for 17 years, said leaving “is bittersweet. This was not the easiest decision I’ve ever made in my life, but it was the right decision for me and my family at this time,” he told the council. “I was fortunate that I had the time put in that I could retire.”

Hall also said he had been fortunate to serve the residents of Sand Springs.

“One of the highlights of my life was working here,” he told the council. “I learned a lot of great things from a lot of great leaders, many who are sitting here.”

He also expressed gratitude for the chance “to work for a council that supports not only our department but every department in the city and strives to make Sand Springs better at every opportunity they have.”

“I’m thankful that I had an opportunity to serve here and will always remember my days as a Sand Springs firefighter, an opportunity that you guys gave me back in 2005,” he said. “I appreciate it, and on behalf of my family, thank you so much.”

City Manager Mike Carter said previously that Hall “will be missed, and I wish to extend my gratitude to him for the excellent work he has performed. Justin is universally liked due to his caring and professional demeanor, and we wish him well wherever his future endeavors take him.”

Deputy Fire Chief Jeremy Wade will serve as the interim fire chief.

Carter said previously that the city most likely will search both internally and externally for a permanent fire chief, a process that he said he expects to take three to six months.

Hall also has been the city’s emergency management director, a post that will be held on an interim basis by Police Chief John Mars, according to Carter.

He said the emergency management director position likely will remain an internal position within the Police or Fire department.

Hall was named the Fire Department’s interim chief last Sept. 1, when then-Chief Mike Wood retired, and was named chief outright about six weeks later in mid-October.

He had been the deputy chief since 2011.