Sand Springs council reviewing plans to redraw city ward boundaries

For the past year or more, federal and state leaders have worked to realign congressional and legislative districts for proper representation based on the latest U.S. Census data, a process called redistricting.

But local leaders must go through a similar process to ensure that the population distribution within municipal wards is balanced, and the Sand Springs City Council heard a recommendation from city leaders last week regarding new boundaries for the community.

City Manager Mike Carter told the council last Monday at its regular meeting that city staff had worked with INCOG, the Indian Nations Council of Governments, to redraw the maps.

There must be no greater than a 10% variance between the most-populous and the least-populous districts, or wards.

In addition, wards should be compact and of contiguous territory and should take into consideration any geographical features such as rivers, highways and arterial streets whenever possible.

Another consideration is to try to avoid “split precincts,” in which people residing in different wards would vote in the same precinct.

In addition, every effort is made to redraw the districts in such a way that any sitting councilor remains in his or her council ward.

Following the 2020 Census, the city’s population was determined to be 19,874 people. An equal distribution among each of the six wards would be approximately 3,312 people.

Wards 1, 2 and 3 all have fewer residents than that average, according to the Census Bureau, and Wards 4, 5 and 6 all have more residents.

However, only Wards 2 and 4 had a greater than 10% deviation from the average, with Ward 2 being 14.6% below and Ward 4 being 23.5% above the average. Combined, that’s a 38% deviation.

“The drift is through growth in our community. And we have had growth,” Carter said, noting that Ward 4, which is south of the Arkansas River, has seen the most growth since the 2010 Census.

INCOG officials submitted two draft plans for Sand Springs’ redrawn wards.

Under both plans, no ward would deviate more than 2.4% from the average. However, Plan 1 presents 14 precinct splits, and Plan 2 has 18.

“Staff recommendation is that we go with Plan 1,” Carter told councilors. “It’s more square; it’s more simplistic on the map; and there are” fewer precinct splits.

The splits are “not anything that we can do about as a city,” he said. “That’s really a burden to bear for the Election Board. But we can minimize that impact by trying to select a plan that has a minimal amount of those splits.”

No sitting councilors would be displaced from their current wards under either plan.

Carter said the intent is to bring the matter back to the council at its July 25 meeting.

Councilors will be able to review the plans and reach out to city or INCOG personnel with any questions or concerns before then.

Population data questioned: A bigger issue for city leaders, meanwhile, is what all of the redistricting work is based upon — the city’s estimated population of 19,874, as reported by the Census Bureau.

“I still do not think that is correct,” Carter told councilors. “I am not at all confident that we are truly represented by the Census this year.”

At issue is 680 residences in the city that the Census Bureau claims are unoccupied. Using the bureau’s estimated 2.56 residents per home, that’s a difference of more than 1,700 residents.

Carter said the city is gearing up to appeal the count, adding that the process is long and arduous.

But it’s important, too, he said. Not only do these numbers affect representation locally but also legislatively and congressionally.

Population also influences governmental services, road funding and an array of economic development opportunities, he noted.

“When we sit there and we wonder whether this really matters or not — this matters,” Carter said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.