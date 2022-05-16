Sand Springs council gets new members, elects officers

The Sand Springs City Council is back at full strength after Municipal Judge Tom Askew administered the oath of office to Ward 1 City Councilor Cody Worrell and Ward 2 City Councilor Matt Barnett during the council’s meeting last Monday at the Case Community Center.

Worrell had been sworn in April 25 to complete the final month of the unexpired term of former Ward 1 Councilor Phill Nollan, who resigned from the council in August after he moved outside of the city.

In other council business, officers were chosen for the next year.

Mayor James Spoon was unanimously re-elected to another term as the city’s mayor.

Mike Burdge was nominated by Councilor Brian Jackson as vice mayor, but Burdge declined the nomination, and the motion failed.

Councilor Nancy Riley then nominated Councilor Beau Wilson for the vice mayor’s seat, and the motion was seconded by Burdge.

The vote in favor of Wilson was unanimous.

