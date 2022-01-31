Sand Springs council gets early look at bond proposal

The City Council last week got its first semiformal look at the tentative list of projects that are part of a nearly $16 million general-obligation bond proposal that touches on street improvements, storm sirens, animal welfare, parks and a host of community development projects.
The council is expected to consider a resolution at its Feb. 28 meeting that would finalize both the project list and the funding plan.
The proposal would then go before voters in June.
“We’re very happy to bring forward to you what we believe is a package that our citizens hopefully can get behind,” City Planner Brad Bates told the council at its Jan. 24 monthly meeting.
“We met with our citizens committee again earlier this month and got some final input from them, and they’ve given us basically the blessing to bring this list forward to you.”
The committee, made up of city personnel and community leaders, was formed last fall to help determine what the proposal would look like.
City Manager Mike Carter reminded councilors that they have the final say in what the package looks like and that voters then ultimately will “decide if this is a project worthy of their attention.”
He noted that past city bond proposals have passed with more than 80% support “because I think we do take the time to get public input.”
Carter said in an interview last Tuesday: “We think every one of these things is a truly needed and valuable piece that people will enjoy.
“I think the message that I saw is that if you put something that’s worthy of consideration forward, the people will support it,” he said.
“We are following the same footprint that we did last time in that we think it’s important to engage the public and have them be part of the process and not be just staff-driven.”
The bond package would consist of four propositions totaling $15,725,000.
• Proposition No. 1 would commit $4,325,000 for an array of citywide street overlays and repairs.
• Proposition No. 2, for $3,915,000, would fund the replacement, upgrade and modernization of the citywide storm siren system as well as the design and construction of a new Animal Welfare facility.
• Proposition No. 3 would commit $3,775,000 for a slate of parks-related items, such as parking lot improvements for The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge; Page Park splash pad construction; construction of a new dog park adjacent to the new Animal Welfare facility; neighborhood trails improvements; sports field improvements; portable restrooms; expansion of the park maintenance building; and building improvements for the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum.
• Proposition No. 4, totaling $3,710,000, would cover construction of new parking lots and expansions for Case Community Park (specifically near the BMX park and the softball fields); design and construction of a community gathering place and plaza downtown (in collaboration with Sand Springs Public Schools); and community enhancement, aesthetic improvements and downtown streetscape enhancements.
Also in the finishing stages is the plan for how the proposal would be financed.
The city’s Bond Council has recommended that city councilors revisit the city’s self-imposed 13-mill cap and consider increasing it to 15 mills, Carter told councilors.
A mill equates to one dollar per thousand dollars of property valuation subject to taxation.
Increasing to 15 mills from 13 "would increase the per-household amount, but not by much,” Carter said.
“And it will mean we can fund the projects faster and get them out.”
Carter noted that area communities assess much higher millages, citing Tulsa at 22, Bixby at 21 and Sapulpa at 18.
“We would still be greatly under what other communities are, so I think that’s still respectful of the limitations that some of our residents have while also helping us fund at a faster rate.”
Carter said last Tuesday that one theory is that “you need to save up and save up and save up for something you will never see.”
But a general-obligation bond “is a way for people who are now using it to now pay for it.”
As with the project list, the hard numbers will come with the resolution that councilors will consider next month.
In the meantime, a number of city boards, councils and committees, as well as the city councilors themselves, will be studying the issue.
“By the time they see it (at the February meeting), they can be confident that it will have been looked at and vetted,” Carter said.
“For clarity — nothing is assured until the council takes action, but we’ll continue down that path and see what they say,” he said.
“We are excited about the prospect of putting some things in front of people that they will enjoy.”