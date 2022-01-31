Sand Springs council gets early look at bond proposal

He noted that past city bond proposals have passed with more than 80% support “because I think we do take the time to get public input.”

Carter said in an interview last Tuesday: “We think every one of these things is a truly needed and valuable piece that people will enjoy.

“I think the message that I saw is that if you put something that’s worthy of consideration forward, the people will support it,” he said.

“We are following the same footprint that we did last time in that we think it’s important to engage the public and have them be part of the process and not be just staff-driven.”

The bond package would consist of four propositions totaling $15,725,000.

• Proposition No. 1 would commit $4,325,000 for an array of citywide street overlays and repairs.

• Proposition No. 2, for $3,915,000, would fund the replacement, upgrade and modernization of the citywide storm siren system as well as the design and construction of a new Animal Welfare facility.