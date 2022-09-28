Sand Springs Community Theatre’s “The Nerd” slated Oct. 6-9

Ever made an offer that you later wish had been received as thoughtlessly as it was presented?

That’s the premise of “The Nerd,” a two-act play by Larry Shue being presented Oct. 6-9 by Sand Springs Community Theatre.

Set in Terre Haute, Indiana, in 1979, the play opens as Willum Cubbert, a nice — maybe too nice — intelligent architect is trying to celebrate his birthday with friends and please his demanding client simultaneously.

Into that maelstrom lands a phone call from Rick Steadman, who, as a soldier in Vietnam, saved the life of an injured and unconscious Willium. Rick is coming to visit.

And why not? After all, when Willum was sent home from the war, he wrote a letter to Rick, telling him that if there was anything he could ever do, or if Rick ever needed a place to stay, all he had to do was ask.

What happens when you make an offer like that to a person you’ve never met? Join Sand Springs Community Theatre for a rollicking evening and find out.

This production, the group’s first of the 2022-23 season, will be directed by Troy Sartors. Thomas Sartors is the assistant director, and Dee Dee Huffman Jones is the stage manager.

Chris Pegut stars as Willum. Aurora Kensington will play the part of Tansy McGinnis, a potential love interest for Willum, and Ryan Price will fill the role of Axel Hammond, Willum’s best friend, a sarcastic theatre critic for the local newspaper.

Caleb Baumgardner is Rick, the invited but perhaps not entirely welcome guest. Devin Venable and Merri Beth Purdin will play Warnock and Clelia Waldgrave, Willum’s wealthy, demanding client and his wife, and Dillon Taylor will play their incorrigible son Thor.

The show will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 6-8, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. All performances will be in the former Central Ninth Grade Center Auditorium, Fourth Street and Garfield Avenue.

General admission tickets cost $12 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens. They can be purchased online with an additional processing fee of $2.36 and $2.24, respectively, or they can be purchased at the door.

To buy tickets online, go to bit.ly/SSCTTheNerd.

For more information, call Sand Springs Community Theatre at 918-245-1355 or email sandspringstheatre@gmail.com.