Sand Springs Community Theater offering cheap passage to Neverland

A trip to a faraway land for $12 or less sounds impossible, but never say never!

With a little help from Sand Springs Community Theater, just such a journey will be taking place next weekend.

“Passengers” are invited to soar away to Neverland in “Peter Pan: A Musical Adventure,” a magical adaptation drawn from the beloved novel with fresh, original music.

Directed by Patty Dixon and produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service of Denver, Colorado, “Peter Pan” will hold a four-show engagement in the Central Ninth Grade Center auditorium, 14 W. Fourth St.

Dixon said the cast of 38 ranges in age from 5 years to 68.

“It is fun entertainment for any age,” she said.

A rousing musical score by the award-winning team of Rockwell and Bogart includes “The Boy Who Never Grew Up,” “Fly Me to Neverland,” “Follow the Leader” and “Home Sweet Home.”

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $12 for general admission and $10 for students and senior citizens.

