Sand Springs Community Theater brings 'Puffs' to stage Oct. 21-24

Just in time for Halloween, Sand Springs Community Theater is gearing up to present “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.”

“Puffs,” a 2015 original play by New York playwright Matt Cox, is a comedic retelling of the Harry Potter book series by J.K. Rowling, only the story is told from the perspective of the “Puffs.”

The show, which features mature language and humor, has been praised for its comedy and staging.

It was nominated for the 2017 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for best unique theatrical experience.

The creators say the play is “for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.”

The Sand Springs Community Theater’s staging of the play is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 21-23 and 2 p.m. Oct. 24 in the Charles Page High School auditorium, 500 N. Adams Road.

Tickets cost $12 for general admission and $10 for students and senior citizens.

