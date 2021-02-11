Sand Springs Community Services reaches out to residents who need food assistance

Sand Springs Community Services is encouraging residents who need food assistance in advance of the impending winter blast to reach out for help.

The agency will be open from 9 a.m. till noon Friday. People needing assistance should be prepared to show identification and proof of residency.

The agency, which assists residents who need food, financial or other assistance, typically closes when schools do, but the coming Arctic blast necessitated a change. Sand Springs Public Schools will be in distance learning Friday.

Dangerously cold temperatures and snow are being predicted for this weekend and next week.

Sand Springs Community Services is at 114 W. Fourth St. It’s on the second floor of the old Central Elementary School building. The handicap-accessible entrance is the through the arches at Fourth Street and Garfield Avenue. An elevator is available.

For more information, call the office at 918-245-5183.