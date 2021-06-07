Sand Springs Community Services invites donors to an evening in paradise

For most of the people who find themselves in need of the resources of Sand Springs Community Services, paradise seems like it’s a long way away.
But for supporters of the agency, perhaps a brief escape to paradise will spur even greater giving, which, in turn, will make the sun shine a little brighter for those the agency helps.
That’s where Margaritaville comes in. And this Margaritaville is a lot closer than the original site of lore and legend in Key West, Florida.
Bright Morning Farm will host this year’s annual Margaritaville summer fundraiser and party benefiting Sand Springs Community Services.
The June 25 event features music, food, drinks, prizes and fun, all in support of the agency that opened its doors in Sand Springs in 1928 and has been helping the city’s residents ever since.
Nathan Woodmansee, executive director of Sand Springs Community Services, said the fundraiser, in its 10th year, “is really designed to be a casual summer party” with a catered, all-you-can-eat dinner, as well as margaritas — of course — plus bottled beers and a selection of nonalcoholic beverages.
Woodmansee said about 150 people, including “a lot of regulars,” typically attend, and guests will be serenaded by a steel drum band with plenty of room for dancing or just sitting around and listening to the music. They can also buy raffle tickets for prizes that include weekend getaways and other items.
But the biggest prize of all every year goes to the clients served by Sand Springs Community Services.
The agency draws about 5% of its annual revenue from the Margaritaville fundraiser, Woodmansee said.
Then the center’s creative and lean staff, which consists of Woodmansee as the only full-time employee plus three part-time employees and a small army of volunteers, takes each donated dollar and “multiplies it between four and five times.”
That multiplication is really important for a self-funded organization that has no government contracts.
“The majority of our funding comes largely from community partnerships — community organizations (and) church partners,” Woodmansee said, adding that individual donations from people in the community, corporate donations and the occasional grant also fill some gaps.
Sand Springs Community Services also is a Tulsa Area United Way partner agency, so some funding comes from there, and a partnership with the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma increases the agency’s buying power when it’s necessary to buy food.
And finally there are the two major annual fundraisers — Margaritaville in the summer and Winter Glow, which usually takes place in January.
If that seems like a lot of different funding sources and dollars being multiplied several times, keep in mind that the agency assists “about 1,000 unique households at least one time in a given year,” Woodmansee said. “That equates to about 3,000 people.”
But not each client or each household is helped only once, he said.
In 2019, when a major flood devastated parts of Sand Springs, the agency handled 6,305 unique “instances of service,” Woodmansee said.
In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact, the agency handled 4,854 unique “instances of service” but also provided $220,000 worth of direct bill payments, he said.
Both of those disasters — one weather-related, one health-related — continue to have significant effects on a lot of people, he added.
And although the agency is Sand Springs-focused, Woodmansee noted that not all eligible clients live in the 74063 ZIP code.
Also eligible for services is anyone living in the 74127 ZIP code area who receives a Sand Springs water bill and families from anywhere who have children enrolled in Sand Springs Public Schools.
With all of that need, though, Woodmansee still returns to the givers.
“We’ve done a really good job of nurturing the partnerships we have with retailers, which has helped us reduce our pantry expenses significantly,” he said. “Also, the community is really good to come alongside us throughout the year with food drives.”
Then Woodmansee said something you won’t hear a lot of food-providing agency leaders say:
“There really is no reason in Sand Springs for anyone to be going hungry when we consider the resources we have with the Community Food Bank along with the community partnerships we have,” he said. “If people are going hungry in Sand Springs, … it’s through a lack of effort on that person’s part to seek the resources that are available to them.”
Woodmansee isn’t new to studying the community’s needs. He started volunteering with Sand Springs Community Services about six years ago.
“What really drew my attention to the agency in 2015 was the tornado,” he said.
That storm killed one person, injured 30 others and destroyed more than 50 homes in Sand Springs and on the western edges of Tulsa, news reports show.
Woodmansee was in full-time ministry at the time, but he joined the agency’s board the following year, and when the previous director left in 2017, he took the helm.
He’s still involved in ministry part time at the First Christian Church in Sapulpa, but “the roles have just kind of flipped,” he said.
More accurately, perhaps, the roles have joined forces. Woodmansee said his greatest joy in his job is that “in the work that we do every day, we get to participate as stewards of God’s benevolence every day. We get to provide hope to clients every single day, and we get to encourage folks that otherwise maybe at times feel invisible or vulnerable.”
“One of the things that we really try to do is provide resources for today in order to provide hope for tomorrow,” he said.
Asked what the organization most needs from its community — goods, financial donations or volunteers — Woodmansee not surprisingly replied, “All of the above.”
But then he elaborated.
“We absolutely need volunteers,” he said. “We couldn’t do what we do without volunteers. And we absolutely want people to know that they can trust us with … the goods that they give us.
“But then we absolutely depend on people’s willingness to come alongside and be financial partners, as well,” he said.
“We would not be able to provide the services we provide at the level we provide if not for all three of those things,” Woodmansee said.
“All of it matters. We welcome all of it.”