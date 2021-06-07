Sand Springs Community Services invites donors to an evening in paradise

“There really is no reason in Sand Springs for anyone to be going hungry when we consider the resources we have with the Community Food Bank along with the community partnerships we have,” he said. “If people are going hungry in Sand Springs, … it’s through a lack of effort on that person’s part to seek the resources that are available to them.”

Woodmansee isn’t new to studying the community’s needs. He started volunteering with Sand Springs Community Services about six years ago.

“What really drew my attention to the agency in 2015 was the tornado,” he said.

That storm killed one person, injured 30 others and destroyed more than 50 homes in Sand Springs and on the western edges of Tulsa, news reports show.

Woodmansee was in full-time ministry at the time, but he joined the agency’s board the following year, and when the previous director left in 2017, he took the helm.

He’s still involved in ministry part time at the First Christian Church in Sapulpa, but “the roles have just kind of flipped,” he said.