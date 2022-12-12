Sand Springs Community Services clients among beneficiaries of PSO’s Shine A Light program

The next time lightbulbs are on the shopping list, stop for a moment and imagine trying to choose between food in the kitchen and light in the living room.

Although some families must make just such a choice, Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s Shine A Light program is working to alleviate the hardship by providing lightbulbs to food pantries and similar agencies in PSO-served areas.

Sand Springs Community Services has participated in the program for at least five years, said Nathan Woodmansee, the agency’s executive director.

“We do not receive any donations of lightbulbs aside from the PSO Shine A Light program,” he said.

“It is definitely an overlooked item,” he said. “It has importance because every item we can provide that assists our clients with household items that they did not purchase is as good as money in their pocket that could go towards a bill like an electric bill.”

PSO distributed more than 118,000 free LED bulbs to 22 area pantries and similar agencies serving 100 communities this year. Since 2014, the Shine A Light program has distributed more than 750,000 energy-efficient bulbs to such agencies.

“These are difficult times for many Oklahomans,” said Scott Ritz, PSO’s director of customer service and marketing. “Shine A Light helps families in need keep the lights on and save money.”

Woodmansee said Sand Springs Community Services generally distributes between 500 and 1,000 four-packs of LED 60-watt equivalent lightbulbs in a year’s time.

“This year, we received two different types of bulbs — the standard four-pack of LED 60-watt equivalent bulbs and the chandelier-style bulbs,” he said. “Both have the same base, so they work in regular light fixtures.”

Woodmansee said helping clients switch from standard bulbs to LED bulbs over time also provides a small benefit to them via electricity savings.

LED bulbs last as much as 25 times longer than incandescent bulbs, PSO says.

“Lightbulbs are a conversation piece for us,” Woodmansee said. “They give us opportunity to talk to the clients about efficiency and utility expenses,” conversations that ultimately can help clients hang onto more of their money.

“We have felt that participating in this program only enhances our distribution by providing an item that would otherwise be overlooked or not something that clients would have extra income to purchase,” he said.

“It’s a small benefit that contributes to big benefits over time.”