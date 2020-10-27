Sand Springs community events

Thursday, Oct. 29
BOO-tanical – Tulsa Botanic Garden
When: 5-7 p.m.
Kids can wear their costumers and trick-or-treat at six, non-scary stations in the Children’s Discovery Garden. For admission information see details at www.tulsabotanic.org.
4th Annual Monster Ball
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Sandite Sports Complex
For more information, call 918-857-2515
Saturday, Oct. 31
The Marketplace/Fall Festival
When: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: Angus Church
The trunk-or-treat event includes a vendor fair, games, pony tails pony rides.
Truck or Treat Fall Festival
When: 4-6 p.m.
Where: Chandler Park, Tulsa
Enjoy the Trunk or Treat. Hot dogs, lots of fun food (individually wrapped), carved pumpkin contest, games and prizes available. Decorate your vehicle if desired.
Monday, Nov. 2
Open Forum
When: noon – 2 p.m.
Where: Tulsa Technology Center, 924 E. Charles Page Blvd.
Monthly meeting with speaker and lunch. RSVP required for lunch.
Sand Springs Board of Education
When: 7-8 p.m.
Where: Sand Springs Performing Arts Building, Sandite Room, 600 N. Adams Rd.
Saturday, Nov. 7
City Chipper Day
When: 7 a.m.—3:30 p.m.
Where: 8620 W. 21st St.
At the former City of Sand Springs Street Department maintenance yard, bring green limbs, small branches and vegetation for our motorized “chipper”. Two City staff will assist with unloading. Those who attend must bring a City of Sand Springs water utility bill to prove residency in the city limits of Sand Springs.
Monday, Nov. 9
Planning Commission
When: 4-6 p.m.
Where: Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203
Board of Adjustment
When: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway, Council Room
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Sand Springs Leadership Graduation
When: noon-5 p.m.
Leadership Sand Springs is a community program established in 1992 and is sponsored by the Sand Springs Area Chamber of Commerce. It seeks out, honors, challenges, develops, and educates a select group of Sand Spring’s citizens who have the concern needed to provide the leadership to address issues of community significance. The course is designed to be a series of issues-oriented forums based on the belief that knowledge is a key element and prime motivator of leadership. To be admitted into each Leadership Program there is a selection process for applicants and tuition due before beginning the term.
Monday, Nov. 16
Sand Springs City Council Meeting
When: 7-8 p.m.
Where: 100 E. Broadway, Room 203
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Sand Springs Development Authority
When: 4-6 p.m.
Where: Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Breakfast with Commissioner Karen Keith
When: 7:30-9 a.m.
Where: Crescent Café, 3417 S. 113th W. Ave. D4
The community’s opportunity to meet and talk with Ms. Keith.
