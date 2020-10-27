 Skip to main content
Sand Springs community events

Sand Springs community events

Monster Ball

The fourth annual Monster Ball will take place Thursday at the Sandite Sports Complex. LEADER FILE PHOTO

Thursday, Oct. 29

BOO-tanical – Tulsa Botanic Garden

When: 5-7 p.m.

Kids can wear their costumers and trick-or-treat at six, non-scary stations in the Children’s Discovery Garden. For admission information see details at www.tulsabotanic.org.

4th Annual Monster Ball

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Sandite Sports Complex

For more information, call 918-857-2515

Saturday, Oct. 31

The Marketplace/Fall Festival

When: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Angus Church

The trunk-or-treat event includes a vendor fair, games, pony tails pony rides.

Truck or Treat Fall Festival

When: 4-6 p.m.

Where: Chandler Park, Tulsa

Enjoy the Trunk or Treat. Hot dogs, lots of fun food (individually wrapped), carved pumpkin contest, games and prizes available. Decorate your vehicle if desired.

Monday, Nov. 2

Open Forum

When: noon – 2 p.m.

Where: Tulsa Technology Center, 924 E. Charles Page Blvd.

Monthly meeting with speaker and lunch. RSVP required for lunch.

Sand Springs Board of Education

When: 7-8 p.m.

Where: Sand Springs Performing Arts Building, Sandite Room, 600 N. Adams Rd.

Saturday, Nov. 7

City Chipper Day

When: 7 a.m.—3:30 p.m.

Where: 8620 W. 21st St.

At the former City of Sand Springs Street Department maintenance yard, bring green limbs, small branches and vegetation for our motorized “chipper”. Two City staff will assist with unloading. Those who attend must bring a City of Sand Springs water utility bill to prove residency in the city limits of Sand Springs.

Monday, Nov. 9

Planning Commission

When: 4-6 p.m.

Where: Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203

Board of Adjustment

When: 6-8 p.m.

Where: Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway, Council Room

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Sand Springs Leadership Graduation

When: noon-5 p.m.

Leadership Sand Springs is a community program established in 1992 and is sponsored by the Sand Springs Area Chamber of Commerce. It seeks out, honors, challenges, develops, and educates a select group of Sand Spring’s citizens who have the concern needed to provide the leadership to address issues of community significance. The course is designed to be a series of issues-oriented forums based on the belief that knowledge is a key element and prime motivator of leadership. To be admitted into each Leadership Program there is a selection process for applicants and tuition due before beginning the term.

Monday, Nov. 16

Sand Springs City Council Meeting

When: 7-8 p.m.

Where: 100 E. Broadway, Room 203

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Sand Springs Development Authority

When: 4-6 p.m.

Where: Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Breakfast with Commissioner Karen Keith

When: 7:30-9 a.m.

Where: Crescent Café, 3417 S. 113th W. Ave. D4

The community’s opportunity to meet and talk with Ms. Keith.

