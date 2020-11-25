Sand Springs community calendar

Thursday, Nov. 26
Free Thanksgiving Dinner
When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: Old Town Café, located at 207 N. Lincoln Ave.
Thursday-Friday, Nov. 26-27
Sand Springs city offices
Closed for Thanksgiving holiday
Saturday, Nov. 28
Sand Springs Shop Small
When: All day
A day of encouragement to support local small businesses that is full of special offerings and discounts.
Saturday, Dec. 5
City Chipper Day
When: 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Where: 8620 W. 21st St.
At the former City of Sand Springs Street Department maintenance yard, bring green limbs, small branches and vegetation for our motorized “chipper”. Two City staff will assist with unloading. Those who attend must bring a City of Sand Springs water utility bill to prove residency in the city limits of Sand Springs.
Monday, Dec. 7
Planning Commission
When: 4-6 p.m.
Where: Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203
Board of Adjustment
When: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203
Sand Springs Board of Education Meeting
When: 7-8 p.m.
Where: Sand Springs School Performing Arts Building-Sandite Room, 600 N. Adams Rd.
Monday, Dec. 14
Sand Springs City Council Meeting/Municipal Authority Meetings
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Sand Springs Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Sand Springs Development Authority
When: 4-6 p.m.
Where: Sand Springs Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!