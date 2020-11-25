 Skip to main content
Sand Springs community calendar

Sand Springs community calendar

Shop Small

Sand Springs Shop Small will be recognized Saturday, Nov. 28.

 Kenneth Sponsler // Shutterstock

Thursday, Nov. 26

Free Thanksgiving Dinner

When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Old Town Café, located at 207 N. Lincoln Ave.

Thursday-Friday, Nov. 26-27

Sand Springs city offices

Closed for Thanksgiving holiday

Saturday, Nov. 28

Sand Springs Shop Small

When: All day

A day of encouragement to support local small businesses that is full of special offerings and discounts.

Saturday, Dec. 5

City Chipper Day

When: 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Where: 8620 W. 21st St.

At the former City of Sand Springs Street Department maintenance yard, bring green limbs, small branches and vegetation for our motorized “chipper”. Two City staff will assist with unloading. Those who attend must bring a City of Sand Springs water utility bill to prove residency in the city limits of Sand Springs.

Monday, Dec. 7

Planning Commission

When: 4-6 p.m.

Where: Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203

Board of Adjustment

When: 6-8 p.m.

Where: Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203

Sand Springs Board of Education Meeting

When: 7-8 p.m.

Where: Sand Springs School Performing Arts Building-Sandite Room, 600 N. Adams Rd.

Monday, Dec. 14

Sand Springs City Council Meeting/Municipal Authority Meetings

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: Sand Springs Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Sand Springs Development Authority

When: 4-6 p.m.

Where: Sand Springs Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203.

