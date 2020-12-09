 Skip to main content
Sand Springs Community Calendar

Saturday, Dec. 12

A Neighborly Noel

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: ZegART Studios

Free pictures with jolly Santa Clause, the big-hearted Grinch and/or in a life-sized nativity beside baby Jesus. Or drive-by ZegART Studios and treat will be brought to your car for the kids.

Precautions for inside at the event include mandatory masks, temperatures taken at the door, disinfectant gel, air cleaners running 24/7 and no open food or drinks inside the studio-treats to go.

Monday, Dec. 14

Sand Springs City Council Meeting/Municipal Authority Meetings

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: Sand Springs Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Sand Springs Development Authority

When: 4-6 p.m.

Where: Sand Springs Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203.

