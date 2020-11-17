Sand Springs Community Calendar

Wednesday, Nov. 18
Sand Springs Development Authority
When: 4-6 p.m.
Where: Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203
Thursday, Nov. 19
Sand Springs American Legion Billie E. Hall Post 17 Bingo
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 500 N. Main St.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Breakfast with Commissioner Karen Keith
When: 7:30-9 a.m.
Where: Crescent Café, 3417 S. 113th W. Ave. D4
The community’s opportunity to meet and talk with Ms. Keith.
Thursday-Friday, Nov. 26-27
Sand Springs city offices
Closed for Thanksgiving holiday
Saturday, Nov. 28
Sand Springs Shop Small
When: All day
A day of encouragement to support local small businesses that is full of special offerings and discounts.
Saturday, Dec. 5
City Chipper Day
When: 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Where: 8620 W. 21st St.
At the former City of Sand Springs Street Department maintenance yard, bring green limbs, small branches and vegetation for our motorized “chipper”. Two City staff will assist with unloading. Those who attend must bring a City of Sand Springs water utility bill to prove residency in the city limits of Sand Springs.
Monday, Dec. 7
Sand Springs Board of Education Meeting
When: 7-8 p.m.
Where: Sand Springs School Performing Arts Building-Sandite Room, 600 N. Adams Rd.
Monday, Dec. 14
Sand Springs City Council Meeting
When: 7-8 p.m.
Where: Sand Springs Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203
