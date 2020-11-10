Sand Springs community calendar

Wednesday, Nov. 11
Tulsa Veterans’ Day Parade
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Downtown Tulsa
The 2020 theme “Welcome Home” dates back exactly 100 years ago when Tulsa citizens welcomed soldiers back from World War I.
Monday, Nov. 16
Sand Springs City Council Meeting
When: 7-8 p.m.
Where: 100 E. Broadway, Room 203
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Sand Springs Development Authority
When: 4-6 p.m.
Where: Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Breakfast with Commissioner Karen Keith
When: 7:30-9 a.m.
Where: Crescent Café, 3417 S. 113th W. Ave. D4
The community’s opportunity to meet and talk with Ms. Keith.
Saturday, Nov. 28
Sand Springs Shop Small
When: All day
A day of encouragement to support local small businesses that is full of special offerings and discounts.
Friday, Dec. 4
Festival of Lights Parade
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Route through downtown Sand Springs
The 38th annual event will have “Joy of Giving” theme which highlights giving through organ donation, charitable giving and celebrating the life of Jesus.
Saturday, Dec. 5
City Chipper Day
When: 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Where: 8620 W. 21st St.
At the former City of Sand Springs Street Department maintenance yard, bring green limbs, small branches and vegetation for our motorized “chipper.” Two City staff will assist with unloading. Those who attend must bring a City of Sand Springs water utility bill to prove residency in the city limits of Sand Springs.
HomeTown Holiday, Christmas Celebration Festival
When: 2-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7
Sand Springs Board of Education Meeting
When: 7-8 p.m.
Where: Sand Springs Schools Performing Arts Building – Sandite Room; 600 N. Adams Rd.
