Sand Springs Community Calendar

Friday, Dec. 4
A Crafty Christmas MarketWhen: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: Sand Springs Beauty College, 510 Plaza Ct.
Saturday, Dec. 5
City Chipper DayWhen: 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Where: 8620 W. 21st St.
At the former City of Sand Springs Street Department maintenance yard, bring green limbs, small branches and vegetation for our motorized “chipper”. Two City staff will assist with unloading. Those who attend must bring a City of Sand Springs water utility bill to prove residency in the city limits of Sand Springs.
Senior Celebration 2021
Vendor FairWhen: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: CPHS Practice Gym, 500 N. Adams Rd.
Vendors, food trucks and COVID-19 safe photos with Santa will be available in a fundraiser for the CPHS Class of 2021.
A Crafty Christmas MarketWhen: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: Sand Springs Beauty College, 510 Plaza Ct.
Holidaze with FriendsWhen: 10 a.m.—4 p.m.
Where: OkieSpice and Trade Co., 107 N. Main St.
See a wide variety of local food vendors around the area in this outdoor event.
Monday, Dec. 7
Planning CommissionWhen: 4-6 p.m.
Where: Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203
Board of AdjustmentWhen: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203
Sand Springs Board of Education MeetingWhen: 7-8 p.m.
Where: Sand Springs School Performing Arts Building-Sandite Room, 600 N. Adams Rd.
Monday, Dec. 14
Sand Springs City Council Meeting/Municipal Authority MeetingsWhen: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Sand Springs Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Sand Springs Development AuthorityWhen: 4-6 p.m.
Where: Sand Springs Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!