Sand Springs community calendar

Wednesday, Oct. 21

SCORE Women’s Leadership Breakfast

When: 7:30-9 a.m.

Where: Crescent Café, 3417 S. 113 W. Ave. D4

Come and network with other Women business owners and hear a great speaker. Speaker: TBD

Sand Springs Development Authority

When: 4-6 p.m.

Where: 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203

Friday,

Oct. 23

ECEC Fall Fun Day

When: 8:30-11 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25

Boo at Case Park

When: 3-5 p.m.

Where: Case Community Park, 2500 S. River City Park Rd.

The annual fall celebration will be a drive-thru event. Candy will be available while both children and adults are eligible to participate in the costume contest. For more information, contact Matt Barnett at (918)446-9273, or by email at matt.barnett@hillspring.tv

Monday, Oct. 26

City Council/Municipal Authority Meetings

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Commissioner Karen Keith Breakfast

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Crescent Café, 3417 S. 113th W. Ave. D4

Monday, Nov. 2

Open Forum

When: noon – 1 p.m.

Where: Tulsa Technology Center, 924 E. Charles Page Blvd.

Monthly meeting with speaker and lunch. RSVP required for lunch.

Sand Springs Board of Education Meeting

When: 7-8 p.m.

Where: Sand Springs School Performing Arts Building-Sandite Room, 600 N. Adams Rd.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Sand Springs Leadership Graduation

When: noon-5 p.m.

Leadership Sand Springs is a community program established in 1992 and is sponsored by the Sand Springs Area Chamber of Commerce. It seeks out, honors, challenges, develops, and educates a select group of Sand Spring’s citizens who have the concern needed to provide the leadership to address issues of community significance. The course is designed to be a series of issues-oriented forums based on the belief that knowledge is a key element and prime motivator of leadership. To be admitted into each Leadership Program there is a selection process for applicants and tuition due before beginning the term.

Monday, Nov. 16

Sand Springs City Council Meeting When: 7-8 p.m.

Where: 100 E. Broadway, Room 203

