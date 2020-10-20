Sand Springs community calendar

Leadership Sand Springs is a community program established in 1992 and is sponsored by the Sand Springs Area Chamber of Commerce. It seeks out, honors, challenges, develops, and educates a select group of Sand Spring’s citizens who have the concern needed to provide the leadership to address issues of community significance. The course is designed to be a series of issues-oriented forums based on the belief that knowledge is a key element and prime motivator of leadership. To be admitted into each Leadership Program there is a selection process for applicants and tuition due before beginning the term.