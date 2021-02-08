Sand Springs city offices to open late today; Arkansas River bridge iced

Sand Springs city offices will delay opening for business until 10 a.m. because of icy roads, Police Chief Mike Carter said in a news release early Monday.

Streets are mostly passable, but the Arkansas River bridge is iced, and the southbound lanes are closed, he said. City street crews are assisting the Oklahoma Department of Transportation in sanding the bridge, and it should reopen soon, Carter said.

Motorists are urged to slow down and allow for extra time and stay home if possible, he said.

"We do not expect this to improve today, so a delayed start will not help your arrival time," Carter said.

He said city employees should still report to work as soon as is practicable.