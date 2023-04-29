For about three years, City Manager Mike Carter has begun his city manager’s report to the City Council at its regular meeting each month with an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many times the report has been somber, focusing on a rising death toll and infection rate.

Occasionally the report was positive and hopeful, and at other times, the news was simply the lack of news — a reflection of the often-changing reporting protocols from local, state or federal authorities that made it difficult for a city leader to provide proper guidance to the residents he wanted to protect.

But Monday night’s report to the council will stand out because it will be the last.

Carter told councilors that the website covidactnow.org showed only 48.8 weekly new cases per 100,000 people in Oklahoma and only 3.8 COVID cases per 100,000 weekly hospital admissions, which accounts for only 1.2% of all hospital beds in the state.

But then he noted that President Biden signed a bipartisan resolution April 11 ending the national emergency designation in regard to COVID-19.

“Given this fact, we will end our reports on COVID in my city manager’s report,” he said, adding that official records attribute 122 deaths in Sand Springs to the global pandemic that began in March 2020.

“It has had an impact, and I’m glad to see it’s ending.”

For similar reasons, the Sand Springs Leader ceased weekly publication of COVID-19 data earlier this month.