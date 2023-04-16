City Manager Mike Carter says he always likes to hear from residents about what they think they city could be doing better — especially when those residents are polite.

Best of all is when there’s a readily apparent solution to the problem they want addressed.

Recently, he received a telephone call from someone who said: “I want to talk to you about an issue. I’m not mad. But just what is your plan to deal with trash on the sides of roads?”

“I thought — No. 1 — how respectful, Carter said, “and yes, you’re absolutely right, and we need to address that issue.

“And so that started the wheels turning,” he said.

City leaders coincidentally were reexamining a program called Spirit Grants, through which small, individual grants had been awarded to accomplish smaller, specific goals across the city.

“It has been a great program, but we think it has run its course,” Carter said.

So the city decided to take the money set aside for that program and combine it with some additional money to create a program to pay community groups to collect litter.

The city already pays mowing crews to pick up roadside litter, but unlike the trash, those crews aren’t on the city’s rights of way all year long.

“We want to start picking up the city year-round,” Carter said. At the same time, “we have all these civic groups that do fundraisers, so we’ve married these two ideas.”

“Instead of solely using the mowing contractors for additional cleanup activity, we are going to create a new program that allows civic groups in our community to earn money by cleaning up litter,” he said.

After July 1, civic groups, such as sports teams, student groups, cheer squads, the band, church groups, community organizations, nonprofits and so forth, can apply to pick up litter at city-directed locations.

Cleanup sites won’t include highway medians, and there will be minimum age restrictions, Carter said, adding that the city will provide safety vests for each participant.

For their efforts, the groups will make $500 each time they take part.

Litter isn’t an uncommon problem in populated areas, but Carter noted that because U.S. 412 runs though Sand Springs, “trash trucks from other communities come through our community to go to the landfill, and when they don’t secure those loads, it comes out. And somebody has to clean that up.”

With this new initiative, “we get our community cleaned up, and we get to be paid twice by making that group happy,” he said, adding that in most cases, “if you put enough people out there, (the work) might be able to be accomplished in an hour or two or three, and it’s more money than they would make doing other types of fundraising.”

“We’re going to put the money back into the community.”

The new program will be included in the 2024 fiscal year budget that will be put to a vote of the City Council at its April 24 meeting.

Carter said residents often seem surprised at how responsive city leaders are to their complaints, whether they’re about potholes or policing concerns.

In this case, he said, “the short-term answer was spending $1,500 to get crews out to clean up along the city’s major thoroughfares.”

“We had crews out last week,” he said. “But now we have a long-term plan to make sure there’s crews out there every week.”