Sand Springs city leaders grateful for wide-reaching bond proposal's passage

Sand Springs voters on Tuesday passed all four propositions in a far-reaching, $15.7 million general-obligation bond package, and municipal officials were feeling grateful.

“It appears to be a clean sweep, and obviously we are very pleased by that,” City Manager Mike Carter said late Tuesday after votes from all 17 city precincts were reported.

“It’s just going to be a continuation of the great things that are happening in Sand Springs,” he said. “The nice thing about this is that it was a very citizen-involved process, and the citizens have spoken.

“During these tough economic times, it would not have surprised anybody if a bond issue had failed,” he said, adding that the package’s passage was a reflection of residents’ optimism about the city’s direction.

Carter said a “rumor had been going around” Tuesday that Proposition 4 would require a supermajority of the vote — or 60% — to pass, as opposed to a simple majority, but that city officials didn’t believe that was the case.

“We just want to hear tomorrow from our bond counsel that it’s all free and clear,” he said Tuesday night.

Carter said he wasn’t terribly surprised that Proposition 4 received substantially fewer yes votes than the other three segments.

“I think it was a little more confusing because it’s hard for people to visualize what an end product would look like on that,” he said. “We knew that that one might have a little more trouble than the others of passing.”

Carter said he was pleased that the city had been able to put together a bond package that met the approval of residents.

“I’d like to say ‘thank you’ to our citizens. We’ve heard their voice, and now we will look to put this into action,” he said.

“Our streets are going to be better. We will have a better Animal Welfare center eventually. Storm sirens are desperately needed, so we’ll have a safer community. We’ll see great things in our parks, and we’re excited about the downtown area and what we can do with that.

“I think overall it was a great package, and again, I’m just appreciative to our citizens,” he said.

Carter noted that the city has a self-imposed maximum 15-mill rate that officials will work hard to stay at or below.

“One of our goals is always to try to limit the impact on people,” he said. “I think that’s a key to the success, too.”

Proposition 1, which will allocate $4.3 million for a host of street overlay and maintenance projects throughout the community, passed 67% to 33%. It will increase property taxes on a $100,000 home by about 83 cents per month.

Proposition 2, which passed 61% to 39%, encompasses two distinct projects. The first will allocate $825,000 to upgrade the city’s storm sirens and add as many as half a dozen additional sirens.

The city has 19 storm sirens, with nine on the north side and 10 on the south side, according to Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Justin Hall. But many or most are aging and need replacement, he said, and there are simply too few of them.

The storm siren piece of Proposition 2 will increase property taxes on a $100,000 home by about 16 cents per month.

The significantly larger chunk of Proposition 2 will allocate $3.09 million to design and build a new Sand Springs Animal Welfare facility on Wekiwa Road just west of 129th West Avenue

The animal shelter portion of Proposition 2 will increase property taxes on a $100,000 home by about 58 cents each month.

Proposition 3, which passed 63% to 37%, will earmark $3.8 million for an array of parks and recreation-related projects at several of the city’s 16 park properties, which encompass 300 acres across the city.

These projects include the “near-complete rehabilitation” of Page Park, as well as lighting and field improvements for Case Community Park’s softball, soccer and baseball fields; neighborhood trail improvements across the city; and the construction of a roughly 1-acre dog park adjacent to the new Animal Welfare facility.

The money in Proposition 3 also will fund renovations and repairs at the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum and parking lot improvements at the Canyons at Blackjack Ridge golf course.

Proposition 3 will increase property taxes on a $100,000 home by about 72 cents per month.

Proposition 4, which would allocate $3.7 million to fund or help fund three major community development projects, squeaked through by a vote of 52% to 48%.

The projects included in Proposition 4 are Case Community Park improvements such as paving the parking lots for the BMX park, softball fields and Great Lawn and paving the road between the softball fields and the BMX park.

Secondly, a downtown streetscaping plan that’s already in progress along Main Street will be expanded and continued.

And lastly, the city will partner with Sand Springs Public Schools to construct a downtown plaza on the northwest corner of Broadway and Main streets adjacent to the Charles Page Triangle Park.

Proposition 4 will increase property taxes on a $100,000 home by about 71 cents per month.

The entire bond package’s total cost — $15,725,000 — would increase the property taxes on a $100,000 home by roughly $3 a month.

City Parks and Recreation Department Director Jeff Edwards was feeling pleased with the election results Tuesday night, even though many of the projects will involve a lot of additional work for much of his staff.

“I’m excited for the citizens,” he said. “When we long-range plan, it’s nearly impossible to predict the economy, cost of projects and time frames for success.

“But I smile this evening knowing that our staff will start the next phases of growth soon for the community they love so dearly and continue with citizen-deserved amenities, making every dollar count.”

