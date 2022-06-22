Sand Springs city crews repairing leak in large waterline

Public works crews are working to repair a leak that developed overnight in a large waterline in the area of 1200 E. Charles Page Blvd. near the former Kmart store, according to Ken Boswell, supervisor of the city of Sand Springs’ Water/Wastewater Division.

The leak and repair process may result in some customers having low or no water pressure until crews can make the repairs and the system has time to refill the water tanks.

Boswell said he is optimistic that the repairs could be made by early afternoon or even sooner, depending on what crews find.

He said the leak does not initially appear to be weather-related because the ground isn’t particularly dry.

It’s not uncommon for ground shrinkage during very hot, dry weather to cause pipes to burst.

The city is asking residents to share the information with friends and neighbors to help minimize calls to the Customer Service Department.

