A 3% increase in Sand Springs water, wastewater, solid waste and stormwater utility rates will be on the table when city councilors meet April 24 to consider the city’s proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

Although no one wants to hear about another increase in costs, City Manager Mike Carter hopes residents will remember what didn’t happen — a planned 3% increase for each of the past two years, as well.

“One of the reasons that we’ve had a stable government in Sand Springs and we’ve always been able to move forward is that our council has done a great job in keeping stability of finances,” Carter told the Sand Springs Leader recently.

“That has also allowed our council to do things for citizens where we’ve saved money for rainy days and we’ve been able to take money out of reserves and keep operations going while keeping some of those costs off of our citizens,” he said. “And the prime example of that has been for the past two years we’ve had no increases in the water, per se, and things like stormwater and trash service we’ve been able to keep most of those costs” steady.

“And now we’re in a position where, because of inflation and everything, our costs greatly increased this year, so for the first time in two years, we’re going to look to raising rates.”

Assuming the council approves the proposed budget, the rate increase will go into effect July 1.

Assistant Finance Director Arlena Barnes presented the proposed budget to councilors at their March 27 meeting, noting that as part of its development, department heads this year were asked to submit a flat budget.

“Normally when you ask for a flat budget, you can expect to hear some rumblings,” Carter told councilors, but “the staff came through. They understand the situation as far as we’re being a little bit conservative right now because of the state of the economy.”

Carter thanked councilors for their dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic to keeping additional financial strain off of residents as much as possible.

“Because our council has been so responsible in the way they do things, our citizens haven’t felt the full burden of that,” he said in a later interview.

“We know that we have a lot of elderly on fixed incomes, and so every cost increase goes through a vetting process to make sure it’s absolutely needed.”

Carter pointed to significant increases in expenses, including a roughly half-million-dollar increase alone in the cost of chemicals to treat city water, as well as a big increase in landfill costs.

“But we’ve also got stability in our reserves, so if we would have a big downturn in the economy or other things, that wouldn’t necessarily mean that right off the bat they would see a degradation in services,” he said.

“Our hope is that the economy rebounds real well and it’s all well and good. But Sand Springs’ City Council has put us in a good position to ride out stormy times.”

That includes protecting the taxpayers’ money.

“The city’s investments are well-diversified and spread out,” Carter said. “We keep within the FDIC insurance limits and follow state law on investment protocols, (which include that) cities are not allowed to do speculative investment with taxpayer funds.”

But like most people, the city has been fighting budget battles for some time now, with rising costs nearly across the board forcing the city to “delay projects, consolidate projects (and) change projects.”

“Just like everybody who’s gone to the grocery store, we’re seeing cost escalations no one ever anticipated because of inflation in the United States,” Carter said. “The city doesn’t get a special deal because we’re the city. We pay those same cost escalations that our citizens see. It’s just that the numbers we deal with are bigger.”

Unprecedented labor shortages add to the headaches.

“We’re competing not only with other communities for skilled labor, but we’re also competing with the private sector,” Carter said. “We’ve had positions that we can’t fill because we can’t find qualified people for those because of the competition that’s out there and because there’s still a segment of our population that hasn’t gone back to work, and we don’t know why.”

Council extras

OML honorees: Also at the March 27 City Council meeting, one city employee and a councilor were honored for their longtime service to the city.

Glenpool Mayor Joyce Calvert, representing District 6 on the Oklahoma Municipal League’s Board of Directors, awarded Honor Roll of Service certificates and pins commemorating 25 years of service to the city of Sand Springs to City Councilor Mike Burdge and Water Treatment Plant employee John “JR” Dickerson.

The permanent Honor Roll of Service is displayed at the Oklahoma Municipal League office in Oklahoma City.

Police officers sworn in: Also, two new police officers were formally sworn in.

Police Chief John Mars made a presentation before the council outlining the nearly yearlong process a potential police officer undergoes from initial application to full employment as well as the substantial investment by the city during that same time period.

Municipal Judge Sharon Weaver administered the oath of office to Officers Charles Bybee and Jonathan Noah.