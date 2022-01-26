Sand Springs City Council Ward 2 incumbent, challenger to square off

Editor’s note: Voters in Ward 2 will be asked Feb. 8 to decide between these two candidates to represent them on the Sand Springs City Council. The candidates, who are listed in alphabetical order, answered a series of questions in writing. Here are their responses:
Name: Matthew Barnett
Contact: facebook.com/mattbarnett87 (Facebook); matt.barnett@hillspring.tv (email); 918-955-2031 (phone); office at HillSpring Church (in person)
Age: 34
Occupation: I am the Pastor of Ministries at HillSpring Church where I oversee our ministries and local community events. I spend a big portion of my time investing in the next generation and community involvement.
Education: I graduated Charles Page High School in 2005, and graduated Trinity College of the Bible with a Bachelor of Christian Studies with high distinction.
Family: I have been married to my wife Cassie for 2 years, but we have been together for 10 years. We have a little angel baby in heaven named Elizabeth Jane Barnett.
My family has been in Sand Springs for many years and graduated from Charles Page High School.
Previous service on council or other municipal boards or entities: I have served in many different capacities in our community.
I currently am the chairman of the Board at Sand Springs Community Services, an agency that has helped the most vulnerable in our community for over 90 years.
I have served on the board of advisors for the Sand Springs Salvation Army for 5 years.
I have served serve on the Sand Springs Planning Commission for the past 2 years.
I am serving on the 2022 GO Bond committee that will see some great improvements to the City of Sand Springs.
I am serving on the 21st Century Grant program that funds afterschool programs for families in our community.
I have served on the Local Church Network Executive Board for the past 5 years.
I am part of the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program.
I have led the Sand Springs Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership program for the past 2 years.
How long have you lived in Sand Springs? I have lived in and around Sand Springs for all of my life. We purchased our house on Garfield in 2019.
Why are you running for City Council? I am a pastor, not a politician and I have always loved our community. This community believed in me and gave me a chance. I have a desire to give back but also help shape the future. Through the years I have led numerous service, volunteer, and relief projects here in our community. I had the opportunity to help with flood relief and clean up, disaster relief as well as beautification projects all over Sand Springs.
My wife and I believe now is the right time for us to take this step.
I have the highest respect for those who serve our city in this capacity, and I hope to be a voice for my Ward 2 as well as the next generation.
What is the City Council’s primary responsibility to the residents of Sand Springs, in your view? I see the City Council working hand in hand with City Manager and leadership to be ambassadors for our community. Obviously, we have oversight responsibilities to make certain tax dollars are spent in the most efficient and transparent way. I also see our City Council as ambassadors and representatives for the people they represent. We need to be present in the community and working to help Sand Springs become all it can be.
What are one or two goals you would like to accomplish if you are elected to the City Council? I would love to see more support for our police and fire and do all I can help make Sand Springs a brighter and safer community.
I would love to see Sand Springs businesses (small and large) and organizations grow and collectively find new ways to work together.
I believe Sand Springs is positioned for growth in the right areas and right direction. We are the best kept secret in the Tulsa Metro with an amazing school system and a community that time and time again has proven we really do love our neighbors.
Tell me about something the City Council has done in recent years that you have strongly supported or strongly disagreed with and why. I have been very happy to see the work that has been put into making our community more viable to business and the growth happening in the business sector.
Name: Patty J. (Fisher) Dixon
Contact: 918-245-1355 (phone); ssward216@sandspringsok.org (email); facebook.com/DixonWard2 (Facebook)
Age: 68
Occupation: Retired Tulsa County Parks Activities Director (26 years; last 18 at Chandler Park). Retired Oklahoma Recreation and Park Society Executive Director (14 years). Own with husband, Tim Dixon, Dixon Auto Glass (Office Manager). Own DAG Management LLC and Flying Fingers Typing
Education: Jack and Jill Kindergarten held at First Christian Church, Limestone Elementary, Sand Springs Jr. High, Charles Page High School graduate, 1971, Oklahoma State University, B.S. Parks and Recreation and Master’s Level Courses in Outdoor Recreation. Also Certified as Parks and Recreation Professional for 32 years through continuing education program presented by the National Recreation and Park Association. As the ORPS Executive Director, I represented Oklahoma at national conferences across the nation and was the legislative liaison to Washington, D.C., for four years.
Family: Husband, Tim Dixon (St Pat’s Kindergarten, Garfield, Jr. High and CPHS). Married 38 years. Three adult children and three adult grandchildren. Church family: First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) at 5th and Main in Sand Springs, where I have been a member for 60 years.
Previous service on council or other municipal boards or entities: Ward 1 Councilor 1990-96. Helped pass the Sapulpa/ Sand Springs/Skiatook Water project. Started Committee to recommend/start recycling center.
Sand Springs Parks Advisory Board 2003-16. Appointed continuously by 3 at-large councilors: Troy Cox, Ward Sherrill and James Rankin.
Helped with fundraising to match the CASE challenge grant to furnish the equipment for the new (at the time) CASE Center.
Sand Springs Museum Association Board of Directors 2005-19; chair 5 years, Membership Committee, current.
Sand Springs Community Theatre founding member, Board of Directors 2007-current, served as Secretary and President. In 2017, when President, SSCT awarded Theatre of the Year from Oklahoma Community Theatre Association. I Currently serve SSCT as Production Manager and Show Director. This position requires support from and cooperation with the Sand Springs Public Schools. I choose to direct shows of large casts that are multigenerational and have involved members of the community ranging in age from 5 to 92. Oklahoma Community Theatre Association Board Member for 3 years.
Sandite Team Animal Rescue (STAR): charter board member, former foster care, owner of 3 pets, help promote and work fundraising efforts to benefit Sand Springs Animal Welfare.
Ward 2 City Councilor 2016-present. Planning Commission, Sapulpa/Sand Springs Water Board, and Appointment, Finance and Development committees. Vice Mayor 2019-current. Recently reappointed to Park Board.
Serve on the Oklahoma Municipal League Mayor’s Council and attend OML Mayor’s conferences.
How long have you lived in Sand Springs? From birth to age 19, then lived in Stillwater during 4 years of college, moved back to Sand Springs for 2 years. Moved to Tulsa for 6 years while working at O’Brien Park and then Owasso through a City/County recreational program agreement. When I started my family, we moved back to Sand Springs to be closer to our church and to have our kids raised in the Sand Springs school system. So approximately 55 years.
Why are you running for reelection to the City Council? The current council has worked very hard studying and learning about incentives to attract the right kinds of business. We have also learned about the legalities of approving or denying a business. There are many projects still in the incubator that my experience will be useful for upcoming decisions that will have to be made. Sand Springs has honored me with the Hometown Hero Award in 2014, and in 2019, the OML gave me the inaugural Woman of the Year which was a new award category. In 2021, the Arts Alliance recognized me with the Mayor’s STAR Award which is given to a Mayor who supports and promotes the arts. I was the first Vice Mayor to receive the award. I love my hometown and owe it to you, the community, to serve and share my knowledge and experience of government processes, especially during this time of growth while also dealing with a pandemic. I called over 100 Ward 2 residents for their opinion on a mask mandate and will continue to reach out to you to be sure I am representing the majority or what is best for Ward 2 and for Sand Springs as a whole.
What is the City Council’s primary responsibility to the residents of Sand Springs, in your view? There are several primary responsibilities: to hire/fire the City Manager, prepare and approve the annual budget, be sure the City Charter is being followed or make modifications if needed, set long and short-term objectives, listen to constituents, be a good representative of Sand Springs at all times (just to name a few).
What are one or two goals you would like to accomplish if you are reelected to the City Council? Home Improvement Store, new Animal Welfare facility, continued improvements to SS Museum building, sidewalk on 12th street esp. from Adams Road to Hickory (it is dangerous for walkers, bikers and CPHS Cross Country runners), continue incentives to attract more dine-in restaurants, work more closely with Sand Springs Community Services to help those in need and reduce the homeless population in SS.
Tell me about something the City Council has done in recent years that you have strongly supported or strongly disagreed with and why. Accomplishments: River West development, esp. Colton’s Steak House, purchase of 18 acres at Sheffield Crossing, Chick Fil-A, new Public Safety Facility, purchase of land at 51st and Oklahoma 97 for future housing development, Keystone Ancient Forest development and improvements to SS Museum facility. But one of the best things the Council has done recently was to hire Mike Carter as the City Manager.
During my first term in the 1990’s, I disagreed with a project that was a large expenditure on one intersection in the “downtown” area that I felt was unnecessary. My opinion was that the money in question could have been better spent to spruce up ALL of downtown sidewalks for a better curb appeal. However, I was in the minority for that decision.
I’d like to close my comments by saying that the current council has not always been unanimous with our decisions but I am very proud of how everyone conducts themselves when there is disagreement. To be a good councilor and representative of the City takes a lot of time. I have the time. It has been an honor to represent Sand Springs as a city councilor.