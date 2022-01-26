Sand Springs City Council Ward 2 incumbent, challenger to square off

Why are you running for reelection to the City Council? The current council has worked very hard studying and learning about incentives to attract the right kinds of business. We have also learned about the legalities of approving or denying a business. There are many projects still in the incubator that my experience will be useful for upcoming decisions that will have to be made. Sand Springs has honored me with the Hometown Hero Award in 2014, and in 2019, the OML gave me the inaugural Woman of the Year which was a new award category. In 2021, the Arts Alliance recognized me with the Mayor’s STAR Award which is given to a Mayor who supports and promotes the arts. I was the first Vice Mayor to receive the award. I love my hometown and owe it to you, the community, to serve and share my knowledge and experience of government processes, especially during this time of growth while also dealing with a pandemic. I called over 100 Ward 2 residents for their opinion on a mask mandate and will continue to reach out to you to be sure I am representing the majority or what is best for Ward 2 and for Sand Springs as a whole.