Sand Springs City Council Ward 1 race draws three candidates

Family: I live with my beautiful wife of over 40 years. We have a rescue dog that we adopted twelve years ago and a cat that we recently inherited. I enjoy taking our dog for walks around the Sand Springs lake in my spare time.

Previous service on council or other municipal boards or entities: I have previously served as the Ward 1 city councilman for six years. One of those years, I served as mayor.

How long have you lived in Sand Springs? I have lived in Sand Springs for over 27 years. My children attended the Sand Springs schools as they were growing up.

Why are you running for City Council? I saw a need when the Ward 1 City Council was vacated and left vacated. I am elated to see, and we are very fortunate, to now have three excellent candidates to choose from.

What is the City Council’s primary responsibility to the residents of Sand Springs, in your view? Serving on the City Council is about serving the people. You are there to represent the people and to be accountable to them. I have always tried to find ways to improve our city and to help citizens. I miss the involvement with our City and look forward to serving again.