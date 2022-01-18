Sand Springs City Council Ward 1 race draws three candidates

Editor’s note: Voters in Ward 1 will be asked Feb. 8 to decide from among the following three candidates to represent them on the Sand Springs City Council. The candidates, who are listed in alphabetical order, answered a series of questions in writing. Here are their responses:
···
Name: Michael L. Phillips
Contact: 918-625-3068 (mobile); mlphillips1@cox.net (email); 918-245-6430 (home); mlphillips1 (Skype)
Age: 59
Occupation: Owner, Technology Consulting Services
Education: Graduated from Charles Page High School in 1980. Attended the University of Tulsa in 1980-82 and 1983-84; no degree.
Family: Married to Dianna Phillips for 34 years. One son, Walter, 29.
Previous service on council or other municipal boards or entities: Sand Springs City Council 2006-16; vice mayor 2012. During term on City Council, also served on Planning Commission.
Oklahoma Municipal League Board Member 2011-16
National League Of Cities Small Cities Council and Small Cities Steering Committee 2012-16
Currently serve on Sand Springs Board of Adjustment, presently as chairperson since 2020
How long have you lived in Sand Springs? 41 years (1963-1980, 1998-present)
Why are you running for City Council? To provide continuity of leadership without the learning curve. I am already positioned to hit the ground running.
What is the City Council’s primary responsibility to the residents of Sand Springs, in your view? The council’s responsibilities are clearly established in the charter: appoint and remove the city manager; enact municipal ordinances; raise revenue and make appropriations; regulate bond elections, the issuance of bonds, sinking funds, the refunding of indebtedness, salaries and wages, and all other fiscal affairs of the city; inquire into the conduct of any office, department, or agency of the city government, and investigate municipal affairs; appoint or elect and remove the members of various boards, commissions, and authorities; grant pardons for violations of the charter and ordinances, including the remission of fines and costs; regulate elections, the initiative and referendum, and recall; create, change, and abolish all offices, departments, and agencies of the city government other than those created by the charter, and to assign additional powers, duties, and functions consistent with the charter to offices, departments, and agencies created by this charter.
What are one or two goals you would like to accomplish if you are elected to the City Council? Better balance the growth of the city between residential, industrial, and retail business.
Continue to spur balanced residential growth in all sectors (multifamily and single-family housing in a variety of economic ranges, including owner-occupied properties and rental properties, and downtown urban spaces).
Tell me about something the City Council has done in recent years that you have strongly supported or strongly disagreed with and why. Most recently, the hiring of the new City Manager Mike Carter, because of the character and leadership he brings to the position.
···
Name: Michael Titus
Age: 67
Occupation: I have been employed by the Cherokees for the past eighteen plus years. My current title is Senior Application Systems Analyst.
Education: I have a Master of Science degree. I think learning is a lifetime experience and that you should never stop learning and challenging yourself. As someone who works in the computer field, I am constantly learning new and evolving technologies. I became interested in technology at a young age. My high school offered Radio-TV electronics training. Electronics and mathematics became something that I could not get enough of. I am very glad to see our new STEM center in Sand Springs. I hope that the STEM center will spark interests in our youth the way that my Radio-TV electronics class did for me.
Family: I live with my beautiful wife of over 40 years. We have a rescue dog that we adopted twelve years ago and a cat that we recently inherited. I enjoy taking our dog for walks around the Sand Springs lake in my spare time.
Previous service on council or other municipal boards or entities: I have previously served as the Ward 1 city councilman for six years. One of those years, I served as mayor.
How long have you lived in Sand Springs? I have lived in Sand Springs for over 27 years. My children attended the Sand Springs schools as they were growing up.
Why are you running for City Council? I saw a need when the Ward 1 City Council was vacated and left vacated. I am elated to see, and we are very fortunate, to now have three excellent candidates to choose from.
What is the City Council’s primary responsibility to the residents of Sand Springs, in your view? Serving on the City Council is about serving the people. You are there to represent the people and to be accountable to them. I have always tried to find ways to improve our city and to help citizens. I miss the involvement with our City and look forward to serving again.
What are one or two goals you would like to accomplish if you are elected to the City Council? / Tell me about something the City Council has done in recent years that you have strongly supported or strongly disagreed with and why. I think that our current City Council has been doing a wonderful job. However, I would like to see more police visibility on the streets and improvements to the Sand Springs lake and the fishing there. I have also always felt that we needed public swimming pools for the children in the summer. As someone who is maturing, I am very interested in opportunities for seniors and in ways to attract and keep more retirees in Sand Springs.
···
Name: Cody Worrell
Age: 46
Occupation: General Manager, Rib Crib in Sand Springs, since January 2004
Education: Bachelors of Science in Psychology from Southwestern Oklahoma State University
Family: My wife, Jasset, and four kids: Haylee, Baylee, Jackson and Emmitt
Previous service on council or other municipal boards or entities: I haven’t previously had any service on municipal boards. But have served on the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce Board since 2008 and have been a member of the Sand Springs Chamber since 2007 with Rib Crib. Also have served as a member of the Sand Springs Rotary Club as well as past president and assistant governor of Rotary District 6110. I am currently serving on the Board of Sand Springs Community Services and the Sand Springs Salvation Army Advisory Council. I’m also a member of the Sand Springs Masonic Lodge #475. We attend Church That Matters.
How long have you lived in Sand Springs? Since 2004.
Why are you running for City Council? As I have been involved in many local organizations in Sand Springs for years of service to our community, I felt like the next step was to serve at a municipal level to try and help impact the growth of our city.
What is the City Council’s primary responsibility to the residents of Sand Springs, in your view? To represent our city and my ward by properly determining local government and administrative policy, enacting legislation and ordinances, appointing our city manager, adopting our city budget and managing the fiscal affairs of the City of Sand Springs. City Council also plays a large part in ensuring our city is prepared for growth and development along with our City Manager.
What are one or two goals you would like to accomplish if you are elected to the City Council? I would like to serve on the council to help ensure fiscal and social accountability and responsibility to the citizens of Sand Springs whom the council represents.
Tell me about something the City Council has done in recent years that you have strongly supported or strongly disagreed with and why. The growth that Sand Springs is currently experiencing is a direct result of the work that has been done by the city council, our city manager and citizens of Sand Springs who care about our community and the direction we should be heading.