Sand Springs City Council votes to lift mask order

SAND SPRINGS — The Sand Springs City Council voted unanimously Monday night to repeal the city’s mask mandate, in place since Nov. 23.

An emergency clause, which will take effect within days — as soon as the council’s order is published — also passed, but not without dissent. The vote was 5-2, with Vice Mayor Patty Dixon and Councilor Brian Jackson voting no.

Dixon told councilors that she had heard from a number of her constituents who wanted the mandate kept in place because of confusion about the city's potentially having one set of rules and the school district's having another set of guidelines.

Jackson said he was not opposed to lifting the mandate but without the emergency clause so that the mandate would remain in place through the end of the school year.

He noted that the council took the wishes of vendors at Herbal Affair into consideration by leaving the mandate in place through that April 17 event.

“My sticking point is the emergency clause,” Jackson said. “Let’s just let this ride out — in the event this passes, the repeal — 30 days taking effect, I believe that ends consistently. I think it shows leadership.”