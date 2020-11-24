Sand Springs City Council unanimously passes ordinance mandate for face coverings

The ordinance is in response to continually rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community. As of Monday, Sand Springs had a record-high 291 confirmed cases according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health data, a 385% increase since Oct. 29, the steepest incline in the immediate Tulsa metro area.

Sand Springs has also recorded three virus-related deaths in the past week and 11 overall since the pandemic data was first tracked in March.

“It’s only been here recently that our numbers have skyrocketed,” said Sand Springs Police Chief and City COVID-19 coordinator Mike Carter. “That’s what brings us here (on Monday night). We didn’t adopt an ordinance because didn’t feel it was necessary at that point. But now something has got to break that cycle.”

Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart was among those on hand who spoke to the council.

“This is not an easy conversation,” Dart said. “It is not something that anyone wants to do. But if we’re going to keep our community safe and our neighbors’ safe, we’ve all got to come together … It’s not about politics for us at the health department. It’s just not. We want to keep people safe. We want our community to not have to experience it. We want our children to be able to go to school and learn.”