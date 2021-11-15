Sand Springs City Council sides with Tulsa Tech over medical marijuana grow facility

The Planning Commission had voted 3-1 at its October meeting to approve the proposal by Josh Farley, 31, to build a 2,000-square-foot indoor medical marijuana growing facility at 950 E. Pecan St.

Farley said Monday night that the council’s decision to reverse the Planning Commission was frustrating.

“It seems like maybe they already had their minds made up,” he said.

Farley could appeal the council’s decision to district court, but he said that’s probably not likely.

“It would be like a David versus Goliath,” he said. “I assume I’m probably going to have to move on and find someplace else.”

Farley said he would love to stay in Sand Springs and will talk with his advisers about his next steps.

“I’m just going to have to regroup and keep fighting,” he said. “I’m not a quitter. I’m not going to give up.”

Franklin had said previously that about 80% of the students at the Sand Springs Tulsa Tech campus, at 924 E. Charles Page Blvd., are high school students from Sand Springs, Tulsa, Berryhill, Glenpool and even Broken Arrow.