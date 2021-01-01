 Skip to main content
Sand Springs City Council monthly meeting changes date for January

Sand Springs City Council

Sand Springs City Council has moved its monthly meeting to Wednesday, Jan. 20 inside the Case Community Center.

 Shawn Hein

The upcoming monthly Sand Springs City Council meeting has been moved to a different date.

Normally scheduled for the second Monday of every month, the January meeting will take place Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 11:30 a.m. inside the Case Community Center Gymnasium, located at 1050 W. Wekiwa Rd.

