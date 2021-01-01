Sand Springs City Council monthly meeting changes date for January

The upcoming monthly Sand Springs City Council meeting has been moved to a different date.
Normally scheduled for the second Monday of every month, the January meeting will take place Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 11:30 a.m. inside the Case Community Center Gymnasium, located at 1050 W. Wekiwa Rd.
Shawn Hein
Staff Writer
I'm the Sand Springs Leader staff writer. Phone: 918-581-8315
