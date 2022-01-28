Sand Springs City Council candidate is new to voting

“I’m a pastor, not a politician,” he said. But “I’ve always worked with the city on everything.”

Asked why he had never registered to vote before 2020, Barnett replied: “I’ve always been involved with the church so much. I just haven’t.

“I just never thought this was part of my journey.”

Barnett, 34, said his candidacy is not a rejection of incumbent Ward 2 City Councilor Patty Dixon, whom he will face during the Feb. 8 municipal election.

“I’m running for a seat,” he said. “I’m not running against anybody.”

He also said no person or organization asked him to run for the office.

“No one has ever asked me to run,” Barnett said. “It’s really coming from me. It’s God’s timing.”

Dixon said Friday that she didn’t want to make an issue out of Barnett’s registration or voting records.

“But I do want people to know that I have participated in the election process since I was 18,” she said. “I, too, have had party changes over the years. You can’t live 50 years, 60 years, and not change.”