Sand Springs City Council candidate is new to voting

One of two candidates in the Sand Springs City Council Ward 2 race has been a registered voter for only two years and has voted no more than twice, Tulsa County Election Board records indicate.
Challenger Matthew Barnett registered to vote in February 2020 as a Democrat and then voted in the November 2020 presidential election, the records show.
The records are unclear as to whether Barnett voted in the April school board election, and Barnett told the Sand Springs Leader that he thinks he did but isn't certain.
His next voter related activity came last month, when he changed his party affiliation to Republican and filed his candidacy papers for the City Council Ward 2 seat, the records show.
Barnett confirmed those facts Friday afternoon and said he registered last year when he began to have thoughts that he might want to run for office at some point and that he registered as a Democrat because that “was the easiest thing for me to register as.”
He said he changed his party affiliation to Republican because “realistically, that’s where I stand more anyway.”
“I’m not super interested in all of the party politics,” Barnett said. “What interested me is that this (council race) was a nonpartisan thing.
“I’m a pastor, not a politician,” he said. But “I’ve always worked with the city on everything.”
Asked why he had never registered to vote before 2020, Barnett replied: “I’ve always been involved with the church so much. I just haven’t.
“I just never thought this was part of my journey.”
Barnett, 34, said his candidacy is not a rejection of incumbent Ward 2 City Councilor Patty Dixon, whom he will face during the Feb. 8 municipal election.
“I’m running for a seat,” he said. “I’m not running against anybody.”
He also said no person or organization asked him to run for the office.
“No one has ever asked me to run,” Barnett said. “It’s really coming from me. It’s God’s timing.”
Dixon said Friday that she didn’t want to make an issue out of Barnett’s registration or voting records.
“But I do want people to know that I have participated in the election process since I was 18,” she said. “I, too, have had party changes over the years. You can’t live 50 years, 60 years, and not change.”
Dixon, 68, who is a registered Republican, said she was a Democrat for many years and has also been an independent voter.
She has been registered to vote in Tulsa County since October 1980, the records show. Dixon had been living in Stillwater, in Payne County, while attending college prior to that, she said.
In the Ward 1 council race, three newcomers will face off in the Feb. 8 municipal election.
Michael L. Phillips, 59, is a registered Democrat who has been registered to vote in Tulsa County since April 1998.
Michael R. Titus, 67, is a registered Democrat who has been registered to vote in Tulsa County since October 1988.
Cody Worrell, 46, is a registered Republican who has been registered to vote in Tulsa County since 2003.
Polls will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting for Sand Springs residents who live in Tulsa County will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Feb. 3 and 4, at the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave. in Tulsa.
For Sand Springs residents who live in Osage County, early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Feb. 3 and 4, in the Agriculture Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds, 320 Skyline Drive in Pawhuska.
For more information for Tulsa County, go online to bit.ly/TulsaCountyElectionBoard, call the Tulsa County Election Board at 918-596-5780 or send an email to electionboard@tulsacounty.org.
For more information for Osage County, go online to bit.ly/OsageCountyElectionBoard, call the Osage County Election Board at 918-287-3036 or send an email to osagecounty@elections.ok.gov.