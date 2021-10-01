Sand Springs City Council approves spacing requirement for marijuana-related businesses

The City Council voted unanimously at its Sept. 27 meeting to add a spacing requirement for new marijuana-related businesses.
The ordinance mandates 1,000 feet between like uses, such as grow facility to grow facility, processing facility to processing facility and dispensary to dispensary, City Planner Brad Bates said.
“We felt this was a fair compromise to our businesses that exist and future businesses to give them the ability to continue to do business in Sand Springs but also to protect our community’s best interest and also allow for a more diverse economy, if you will,” Bates told councilors.
“It will allow us to keep areas of town to where they’re not being predominantly dominated by one kind of industry.”
All existing marijuana-related businesses will be grandfathered in and will not be subject to the spacing ordinance.
Also, a single grow facility, processing facility and a dispensary could all exist within a 1,000-foot area without violating the ordinance, Bates said.
The ordinance councilors approved also clarifies a requirement regarding how close marijuana-related businesses can be to public schools.
The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority will change its current stipulation of 1,000 feet from the door of the business to the door of any public school on Nov. 1 to state that 1,000 feet is required between any related business’ front door and the property line of a public school.
“That’s a huge change when you think about (Charles Page) High School and the Freshman Academy,” Bates said, referring to the acreage on which the school sits.
The change the council approved will allow the city’s ordinance to be consistent with the OMMA’s requirements, whatever they may be.
“That keeps us from having to go back and change the ordinance every time they change it,” he said.
Bates told the council that the city Planning Commission reviewed the proposal at its Sept. 13 meeting and voted 4-0 to recommend its approval.
The council voted 5-0 in favor of the changes, with Ward 4 Councilor Nancy Riley not present and the Ward 1 council seat remaining vacant. An emergency clause passed by the same vote.
According to Bates, the city has approved 10 cannabis dispensaries, although only eight have opened. Eleven grow-facility applications have been approved, and two others were denied, he said.
Ten processing-facility applications have been considered, with nine approved and one denied.
Bates said the city collected about $322,000 in sales taxes from dispensaries between May 2019 and May of this year, adding that the city receives taxes only from dispensaries, not from growing or processing facilities.
More than 12,500 marijuana-related business licenses had been issued in the state as of Sept. 3, a nearly 35% increase over August 2020 data, OMMA records show.
Growers make up more than two-thirds of those licensed businesses.