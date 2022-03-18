Sand Springs city, Animal Welfare pages on Facebook hijacked

City Planner Brad Bates said late Friday that the Facebook pages belonging to the City of Sand Springs and Sand Springs Animal Welfare had been “hacked (or) hijacked.”

“Our page admins have been kicked out of the groups, and we are working to get control of them again,” he said.

Bates said the Sand Springs Animal Welfare page had a fake post put up that turned off comments and led people to a link, which also is fake, regarding the adoption of dogs.

“We believe (it) is trying to scam money,” he said.

Bates encouraged Facebook users not to follow the link listed on the page and instead to report that post as fraudulent.

Anyone who paid a deposit to see one of the animals might want to file a police report or at least contact the police for advice, he said.

“Our IT department is working to get it resolved and access restored,” Bates said. “We apologize for this inconvenience and assure you we are attempting to gain control of the pages again.”

