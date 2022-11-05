Sand Springs Christmas Parade entry deadline is Nov. 18

The deadline for applications for the 2022 Festival of Lights Christmas Parade in Sand Springs is less than two weeks away.

All completed applications, including the $20 entry fee, must be submitted to the Sand Springs Area Chamber of Commerce office no later than noon on Friday, Nov. 18. Checks for the entry fee should be made payable to the Sand Springs Area Chamber of Commerce.

Applications can be mailed or hand-delivered to the office at109 N. Garfield Ave. or faxed to 918-245-2530. A PDF of the application is attached to this story.

The theme of this year’s parade — set for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 — is “Christmas at the Movies.” Parade applicants are encouraged to keep the theme in mind when designing their entries.

The best overall entry, as determined by a panel of independent judges, will receive a $100 cash prize. Other awards will be given for best church entry, best use of the theme, best use of lighting, best showmanship and best marching unit.

This is the 39th year for a nighttime Christmas parade in Sand Springs, making it Oklahoma’s oldest and largest nighttime parade, the chamber says.

The annual parade typically has more than 100 entries and draws more than 25,000 spectators along the 1.1-mile route.

For more information, call parade coordinator Debbie Nobles at 918-557-0663 or the chamber office at 918-245-3221.