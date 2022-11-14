Sand springs Christmas Parade entry deadline is Friday

The deadline for applications for the 2022 Festival of Lights Christmas Parade in Sand Springs is this Friday.

The parade will step off at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, with the theme “Christmas at the Movies.” Each entry is encouraged to follow the theme by celebrating a favorite Christmas movie.

All completed applications, including the $20 entry fee, must be submitted to the Sand Springs Area Chamber of Commerce office no later than noon Friday. Checks for the entry fee should be made payable to the Sand Springs Area Chamber of Commerce.

Applications can be mailed or hand-delivered to the office at 109 N. Garfield Ave. or faxed to 918-245-2530.

The best overall entry, as determined by a panel of independent judges, will receive a $100 cash prize. Other awards will be given for best church entry, best use of the theme, best use of lighting, best showmanship and best marching unit.

The annual parade typically has more than 100 entries and draws more than 25,000 spectators along the 1.1-mile route.

For more information, call parade coordinator Debbie Nobles at 918-557-0663 or the chamber office at 918-245-3221 or email info@sandspringschamber.org.