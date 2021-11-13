Sand Springs Christmas parade entries sought; theme is 'The Joy of Giving'

Nothing conjures up deep thoughts about the act of giving more than the Christmas season, and few people understand the depth of true gratitude better than those who have received the gift of life through an organ transplant.

This year’s Festival of Lights Christmas Parade, set for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, combines the concepts of generosity and gratitude in its theme “The Joy of Giving.”

The grand marshals will be Carrie Schlehuber, the director of special education for Sand Springs Public Schools, and Susan Cox, a longtime friend of Schlehuber’s who donated a kidney to her in 2018.

The two will lead the annual parade riding in a convertible, said Debbie Nobles, who is in her 25th year as the volunteer manager of the parade on behalf of the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Nobles said the parade is Oklahoma’s oldest nighttime Christmas parade, in its 39th year this year.

The parade typically has more than 100 entries and some 25,000 spectators along the 1.1-mile route, but parade applications are down so far this year, she said.

The deadline for applications is Friday, so interested groups should act quickly, Nobles said.