Sand Springs Chief of Police Mike Carter sees similarities in his soon-to-be career change

“We had an opportunity here,” Carter said. “I talked about it with my family and prayed on it. And I think it was the best decision for me and for the city or else I wouldn’t have done it.”

Carter said he wants to approach the job of city manager much the same way he has with the police department.

“As a police chief, I have been an advocate for community policing,” Carter said. “We have encouraged involvement and feedback from our citizens. We’ve heard a lot about community policing recently. What we don’t hear as much about is community governing. We should encourage the public to be involved with us and what they’re input is.”

Part of the Sand Springs community since 1993, Carter brings a familiar face and demeanor to the new position. He has led local efforts during times of natural disasters and most recently has served as the COVID-19 coordinator for the city.

“I live here,” Carter said. “I don’t come to Sand Springs and work and go home. It is home. I fully expect to retire here. And I have the same concerns as other citizens with regards to economic development, roads, parks and good water infrastructure.”