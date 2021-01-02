Sand Springs Chief of Police Mike Carter sees similarities in his soon-to-be career change

Mike Carter sees a common thread between his current career as Sand Springs Chief of Police and his upcoming venture as the next city manager.
“The job of city manager is strictly about leadership,” Carter said. “It is getting the departments to come together to function effectively … I view my job today as to serve the officers. I make sure they have the tools and the right working environment. The new job will be the same but to serve the other departments.”
On Dec. 14, Carter was announced as the Sand Springs new City Manager. He’s expected to take over day-to-day operations from interim City Manager Daniel Bradley in March. The position of city manager was last held by Elizabeth Gray, who left in May 2020 after six years of service and took a position with the city of Bethany.
Carter will have been with the Sand Springs Police Department for 28 years when he transitions into his new position. At age 50, Carter had interest about a possible second career in city management but thought such a move might be further down the road.
While researching his retirement finances, Carter learned that leaving his current career at this point would curtail some of what he would potentially receive from the state police pension program if he were to remain in law enforcement.
Carter decided to take the leap of faith anyway.
“We had an opportunity here,” Carter said. “I talked about it with my family and prayed on it. And I think it was the best decision for me and for the city or else I wouldn’t have done it.”
Carter said he wants to approach the job of city manager much the same way he has with the police department.
“As a police chief, I have been an advocate for community policing,” Carter said. “We have encouraged involvement and feedback from our citizens. We’ve heard a lot about community policing recently. What we don’t hear as much about is community governing. We should encourage the public to be involved with us and what they’re input is.”
Part of the Sand Springs community since 1993, Carter brings a familiar face and demeanor to the new position. He has led local efforts during times of natural disasters and most recently has served as the COVID-19 coordinator for the city.
“I live here,” Carter said. “I don’t come to Sand Springs and work and go home. It is home. I fully expect to retire here. And I have the same concerns as other citizens with regards to economic development, roads, parks and good water infrastructure.”
When news spread began to spread about his hiring, Carter received an outpouring of support through texts, phone calls and messages on his social media. Carter said he was humbled by the public support and especially from the city council.
“One of the major reasons I took the job was our city council,” Carter said. “I’m very proud of who they are. I wouldn’t have taken the position if I didn’t have total faith in them. I’ve worked in economic development and city infrastructure so that’s prepared me a little bit more. I have faith in those department heads and the council. I think that has prepared me for this as well.”
Carter figures to have an integral part in selecting his successor as police chief. He said the search began in earnest with the new year but did not put a timeline on when the position would be filled.