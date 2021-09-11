Sand Springs chamber's Annual Golf Classic Tournament is Oct. 1

The Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its Annual Golf Classic Tournament, slated this year for Friday, Oct. 1, at the recently renovated Canyons at Blackjack Ridge.

Registration for the tournament is open, and sponsorships are available.

The chamber says the tournament is a great opportunity to support the community and play the award-winning course at 1801 N. McKinley Ave. Situated in the rolling hills of Osage County, the course offers an elevation change on every hole.

This year’s tournament is all-inclusive and features 18 holes of golf, games, contests and prizes, as well as giveaways, awards, and breakfast and lunch.

Player registration, check-in and breakfast are from 8 to 9 a.m., with tee time set for 9. The 19th Hole will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., when lunch is scheduled. Prizes will be awarded between 2:30 and 3 p.m.

Sept. 27 is the deadline for VIP, Master, Classic, Drink Cart and Hole sponsorships, as well as Individual sponsorships, which start at $150.

For more information about registration and sponsorships, email Heather at heathermarie.salazar@gmail.com or go online to sandspringschamber.org/2021-golf-tournament.