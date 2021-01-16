Sand Springs Chamber set to go live with new website on Feb. 1

The Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce is looking to make some changes going into the new year, focused on better serving its members and the business community, at large.

New President Kyle Smith said the chamber has begun a rebranding, of sorts, and it begins with a new website. The refurbished site, sandspringsok.org, is set to go live Feb. 1.

“We, at the chamber, thought it was a good idea,” Smith said. “And we’re honestly trying to rebrand. We thought as a chamber, this direction would be good for us. For our membership at large, they will be able to engage more than in the past.”

Smith said the new website will allow current and potential chamber members to better engage and an avenue for members to better promote their businesses. Members looking to pay their dues or participate in upcoming events will be able to do so through the website as well, according to Smith.

Smith added he hopes the website will include a complete chamber directory and other features in the future. The chamber also has plans to host webinars as part of its rollout of the new website.