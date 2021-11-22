Sand Springs chamber keeping busy cutting ribbons

The Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce has been cutting a lot of ribbons this month, including at two new businesses downtown.

Noble Axe, an axe-throwing entertainment venue at 216 N. Lincoln Ave., opened July 30 but celebrated its chamber membership Nov. 9.

Brad Janes named his business after his son, Noble Janes, and father and son cut the congratulatory ribbon not with scissors but — what else — axes.

Hours for Noble Axe are 4-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 4-11 p.m. Friday; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

This past week brought the grand opening of the Big Dipper Creamery at 120 N. Main St.

The shop, which offers handmade artisanal ice cream using locally sourced ingredients, opened its Mother Road Market location in Tulsa in 2018, but the Sand Springs site will also serve as a production facility.

Owners and operators Sami and Brian Cooper are third-generation food entrepreneurs in Sand Springs.

Hours for Big Dipper Creamery are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

A ribbon-cutting was held Saturday to mark the chamber membership of Agitsi Stained Glass, 3417 S. 113th West Ave., Suite B3.