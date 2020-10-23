Sand Springs business holds fourth annual "Stop the Hate in the 918" event

“It’s for my kids’ sake and my sake and a better future,” John said in his reasoning for having the tattoo removed. “When you go to family amusement parks, people start looking at your sideways. I don’t think my kids have been judged off of my past. But I’m trying to change my future for myself.”

Crystal said her tattoos have been an obstacle in her career.

“Now that I’m older and I’ve got kids, I get weird looks and people have turned me down for jobs,” she said. “I decided I needed a change. I wanted to be more professional.”

People like the Ryan siblings attended Friday’s event for a variety of reasons. But their common denominator was the desire to make a positive change.

Magee said “Stop the Hate in the 918” was nearly just a one-year experiment. That was until he had a chance encounter that made him realize the difference he was making.

“The first year I did it, we did it in early September,” he recalled. “We tattooed until 4 a.m. in the morning. I had it in my head I wasn’t doing this again. It was too big of an undertaking.

“Well, soon after that I went to the Fair and was eating corn dogs on the Midway when a lady came up and basically tackled me. She gave me a hug. She was telling me her husband had a swastika that we covered up. She and his kids were so happy about it. She started crying and it almost got me in tears. That’s when I knew we had to do this again if it makes this kind of impact.”

