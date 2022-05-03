Sand Springs Booker T. Washington alumnus, educator Mayme Crawford to receive John M. Hess Award

As a lifelong educator, Mayme Crawford is likely accustomed to underestimating the impact her work has had on her community.

To that end, she said it came as a complete surprise to learn that she would be the recipient of the 2022 John M. Hess Municipal Award for Outstanding Citizenship.

“I didn’t know anyone was paying attention,” she said. “I guess I’ve had some projects that have dealt with the City Council directly, so I guess they were paying attention.”

Crawford will receive the honor during a special ceremony at Monday’s City Council meeting, set for 6 p.m. at the Case Community Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road.

The John M. Hess award was initiated by the City Council in 2002 to recognize people who have provided a legacy of public service to the city.

It is the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a person by the city government.

The council voted unanimously at its March 28 meeting to honor Crawford this year.

“I have known Mayme since I started with the city of Sand Springs,” said City Manager Mike Carter. “She has shown her citizenship in the way she has always cared for our community and led by example through her positivity, sense of humor and willingness to serve.

“The John Hess Award is reserved for those who distinguish themselves in service of our community, and she stands in the highest traditions of that honor.”

Crawford graduated from Sand Springs’ Booker T. Washington School in 1958, when the city’s school system was still segregated.

She then attended Langston University, and after graduating from college, she began teaching in Lawton during the period when many schools — including those in Lawton and Sand Springs — were being desegregated.

“I was one of the teachers who integrated into the white school in Lawton,” Crawford said. “I was kind of paying attention to my own situation and then coming back here (to Sand Springs) on the weekends every now and then.

“It was a totally different situation” in Lawton, she said. “There, the school board was in favor” of integration.

“They just came up with their plan and how they were going to do it, and it was acceptable and it worked,” she said.

Meanwhile, her mother and her aunt were involved in the somewhat more problematic effort to desegregate Sand Springs’ schools.

Several of her siblings ultimately were part of the integration of Charles Page High School.

And Crawford’s aunt, Bessie Crawford Zackery, was the first African American teacher in the Sand Springs school system, teaching art and elementary education for 28 years at Booker T. Washington School.

When the school was closed in 1966 because of integration, Zackery was transferred to Limestone Elementary School the next fall. She taught there until she retired in 1979, and she died in 2008 at age 95.

Zackery Park, on the southwest corner of Alexander Boulevard and Booker T. Washington Avenue in the River West area, is named for her.

Not coincidentally, just hours before Crawford is to be honored on Monday, the city will unveil plaques commemorating Booker T. Washington School at 4 p.m. at Zackery Park.

Carter said the idea for the plaques came straight from Crawford.

“I was talking with Mayme Crawford one day, and she said it would be nice if we did a plaque for the history of BTW High School,” he said.

“She gave me a book about the history of the school, and we made two plaques that detail the history and one that has all of the names of the staff and employees of the school throughout its existence.”

For Crawford, the plaques are fitting. She said of her aunt, “Education was very important to her.”

After her time in Lawton, Crawford, who taught seventh and eighth grade English and social studies, joined a Department of Defense program through which she spent the next 26 years as an educator in Germany, retiring in 1998 as a principal.

“I could work and travel all at the same time,” she said. “It was probably the best job I ever had.”

After her retirement, Crawford returned to Sand Springs to be closer to family, but she couldn’t stay out of the classroom.

She taught at Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa for about five years and then at Tulsa Community College before she finally retired for good.

But even out of the classroom, a teacher is a teacher.

“I see my students walking around in Sand Springs now,” she said.

As for the John M. Hess Award, Crawford said the honor is appreciated.

“The city and I haven’t always gotten along,” she said, “but we’re doing better.”

John M. Hess, for whom the award is named, was born in 1918 in Bartlesville and moved with his wife to Sand Springs in 1945.

Hess was the city’s mayor and finance commissioner from 1963 through 1970. His commitment to community service continued for three more decades until his death in 2002 at age 84.

Hess had a pivotal role in establishing the Sand Springs Planning Commission; was the first chairman of INCOG, the Indian Nations Council of Governments; was a primary mover for the building of the James R. Pogue Airport; and spearheaded the annexation of land south of the Arkansas River into the city.

