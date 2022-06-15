Sand Springs bond package: Proposition 4 has the kitchen sink

The old idiom “everything but the kitchen sink” seems to suggest that nothing good can be really great without such a vessel.

Indeed, nobody builds houses without kitchen sinks.

City officials think that’s how Proposition 4 of the general-obligation bond package will appear to voters when they go to the polls in two weeks to decide the package’s fate.

The four-part, $15.7 million package has a lot to consider, but the first three propositions are pretty cut and dried:

Proposition 1 would fund street improvements all across the city.

Proposition 2 would replace and add to the city’s storm sirens and build a nicer, bigger home for the animal shelter.

Proposition 3 would pay for major park and recreation improvements citywide.

But Proposition 4 is the container for everything else — the kitchen sink.

Broadly titled “Community Enhancements,” Proposition 4 would devote $3.71 million to fund or help fund three major community development projects.

The first project would be paving the parking lots for Case Community Park’s BMX park, softball fields and Great Lawn as well as the road between the softball fields and the BMX park.

The second project would fund a downtown streetscape plan to match Main Street work that’s in progress now.

The last segment is the design and construction of a community gathering area and plaza on the northwest corner of Broadway and Main streets adjacent to the Charles Page Triangle Park downtown.

This project would be in collaboration with Sand Springs Public Schools. Although the work would total roughly $4 million, the city is requesting only $1.03 million from taxpayers. The school district would fund the remainder.

Some voters might be confused as to why Case Community Park improvements appear in both propositions 3 and 4.

City Manager Mike Carter said it’s all to keep the city in line with what the law demands.

Case Park has land owned by the city, the Sand Springs Home and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the law requires that bond proposals be written in such a way as to separate and distinguish city-owned land from land owned by other entities.

“In Proposition 3, the elements are all on city-owned property,” Carter said. “In Propostion 4, it’s the parking lots that would be in park areas on properties that are not owned by Sand Springs.

“It’s just the way the law is written,” he said. So designing the propositions this way would “allow us to put parking lots in some places that are on property not owned by the city, which I think our people would enjoy.”

The downtown streetscape plans would build on projects already underway, Carter said.

“I think people are starting to see a renaissance of our downtown area, and I think you’re going to see other businesses flourish, as well,” he said. “We want that to be an inviting place.”

He mentioned Broken Arrow’s Rose District as something of a model for what Sand Springs is trying to accomplish.

In a similar vein, Carter said it really wasn’t a hard decision to endeavor to collaborate with Sand Springs Public Schools on a new community plaza adjacent to Charles Page Triangle Park. The project would involve razing an old gymnasium on the site.

“That will really accentuate downtown,” he said. “It will give us a place for farmer’s markets and other special events, including letting Herbal Affair expand.

“It will be a nice space for city events as well as school functions,” Carter said. “And it’s a good way for us to work together to make things nice in our community.”

All told, the property tax cost of Proposition 4 for residents would equal roughly 71 cents a month on a $100,000 home.

The entire bond package’s total cost — $15,725,000 — would increase the property taxes on a $100,000 home by roughly $3 a month.

