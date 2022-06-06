Sand Springs bond package backers banking on parks' popularity

From the regular crowds at Case Community Park and Pratt Civitan Park and even the Keystone Ancient Forest, it’s obvious that Sand Springs loves its parks.

It shouldn’t be a big surprise, then, that a substantial portion of a four-part $15.7 million general-obligation bond proposal would be allocated for park upgrades and expansions.

Proposition 3 would set aside $3,775,000 to fund an array of parks and recreation-related projects at several of the city’s 16 park properties, which encompass 300 acres.

Similar efforts “have been widely successful over the past several years,” city Parks and Recreation Department Director Jeff Edwards said.

The largest Proposition 3 project dollar-wise is a “near complete rehabilitation” of Page Park, between 10th and 11th streets along Roosevelt Avenue, at $1.2 million, although the bond proposition is seeking only half that amount.

The other half is expected to come through a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant, which the property has received in the past, Edwards said.

He said Page Park was prioritized because it “needs the most improvement and has not seen a significant amount of funding thrown at it in probably 25 years.”

“It’s pretty heavily used, and there’s a lot of good activity that goes on there,” he said, pointing to the park’s basketball, tennis and pickleball courts and its playground.

“It’s more of a destination-type community park,” Edwards said. “A lot of those kiddos can’t get over to Case Community Park; this is within walking distance for them.”

Concerns have been raised on occasion about whether the park is well-suited to younger children, and Edwards said the proposed upgrades — which are targeted to multiple age groups, including adults — should allay any worries.

Those enhancements would include a splash pad, additional playground equipment geared toward younger visitors, covered shelters and restrooms, as well as potential security cameras.

“But improvements tend to reduce the amount of unwanted activity because of more good activity taking place,” he said.

Edwards points to past improvements at Pratt Civitan Park as an example.

“The second we made those improvements, we saw a lot more visitation immediately,” he said.

He said Page Park’s playground “is really focused right now on older kids, so we definitely need some stuff there for the younger kids.”

Other features of Proposition 3 include lighting improvements for the Case Community Park softball fields; field surface improvements for the Case softball, soccer and baseball fields; neighborhood trail improvements throughout the city; expansion of the city’s park maintenance facility; construction of a roughly 1-acre dog park adjacent to the proposed new Sand Springs Animal Welfare facility near 129th West Avenue and Wekiwa Road; repairs at the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum downtown; and parking lot improvements at the Canyons at Blackjack Ridge golf course.

If that seems like a hefty wish list, it is. But over the years, parks personnel have proven themselves ready and able to do much of the labor themselves, Edwards said.

“We probably overestimate the amount of work we can do, but that’s because we have such a great staff,” he said.

“We’re willing to do a little bit more, so when we sit down and do a planning list like this, we listen to the community surveys and work with our parks advisory board, but we also know what we can do.

“Really, this to me was an effort to go repair what we already have, upgrade everything to a minimum standard, and then, in the future, we can look to something bigger,” he said.

“If you like the improvements that you’ve seen over the last five to 10 years, this is just a continuation of that. We’re just looking to spread that level of quality all across the community.”

The property tax cost of Proposition 3 for residents would equal roughly 72 cents a month on a $100,000 home. Voters will consider the complete bond proposal June 28.

