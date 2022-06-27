Sand Springs bond-issue ballot might confuse voters

The ballot that Sand Springs residents will mark Tuesday regarding the city’s $15.7 million general-obligation bond proposal won’t be very helpful to voters who haven’t followed the issue very closely.

Although the four propositions are laid out separately and the specific dollar amounts for each proposition are given, nothing in the ballot language hints at which specific projects are included where.

For example, if you specifically want to vote for or against a new animal shelter, nothing in the ballot wording will tell you that that issue is included under Proposition 2.

Here’s a breakdown of the ballot measures in a nutshell and what’s included in each:

Proposition 1, Streets and Roadways: For $4.3 million, this proposal would fund a host of street overlay and maintenance projects throughout the community. Passage would increase property taxes on a $100,000 home by about 83 cents per month.

Specific projects include:

• Street overlay and maintenance projects throughout the city

Proposition 2, Public Safety Facilities and Equipment: For $3.9 million, this proposal would fund an update to the city’s aging storm siren system and the designing and building of a new animal welfare facility. Passage would increase property taxes on a $100,000 home by about 74 cents per month.

Specific projects include:

• Design and construction of a new Animal Welfare facility on Wekiwa Road just west of 129th West Avenue

• Modernized storm sirens citywide, including adding as many as half a dozen additional sirens

Proposition 3, Parks Improvements and Enhancements: For $3.8 million, this proposal would fund an array of parks and recreation-related projects across the city, including the “near complete rehabilitation” of Page Park. Passage would increase property taxes on a $100,000 home by about 72 cents per month.

Specific projects include:

• A “near complete rehabilitation” of Page Park, between 10th and 11th streets along Roosevelt Avenue

• Lighting improvements for the Case Community Park softball fields

• Field surface improvements for the Case softball, soccer and baseball fields

• Three portable restroom trailers for use across Case Park and elsewhere at community events

• Neighborhood trail improvements, including Saddlerock Trail, Oklahoma 97 and 34th Street, which adjoins the Highway 97 Trail; Angus Park Trail; Concord Trail, adjoining Boyd Trail; and the Sand Springs Lake Trail, which adjoins the KATY Trail and the upcoming 81st West Avenue Trail project

• Expansion of the city’s park maintenance facility

• Construction of a roughly 1-acre dog park adjacent to the new animal welfare facility

• Interior renovations and repairs at the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum

• Parking lot improvements at the Canyons at Blackjack Ridge golf course

Proposition 4, Community Enhancements: For $3.7 million, this proposal would fund or help fund three major community development projects, including Case Community Park improvements, downtown streetscaping and a downtown plaza project in conjunction with Sand Springs Public Schools. Passage would increase property taxes on a $100,000 home by about 71 cents per month.

Specific projects include:

• Paved parking lots for the Case Community Park’s BMX park, softball fields and Great Lawn

• Paved road between the softball fields and the BMX park

• A downtown streetscape plan to match Main Street work that’s in progress now

• Design and construction of a community gathering area and plaza on the northwest corner of Broadway and Main streets adjacent to the Charles Page Triangle Park in collaboration with Sand Springs Public Schools

For a more in-depth look at what’s in the bond proposal, go here: Sand Springs voters set to decide fate of $16 million bond proposal

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.